(KMAland) -- St. Albert needed overtime to keep their season while Treynor, Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley and Bishop Heelan Catholic were postseason winners in boys soccer action on Thursday.
Iowa Class 1A Substate 1 — First Round
Western Christian 7 Kuemper Catholic 0
West Sioux 10 Logan-Magnolia 0
Sioux Center 10 Missouri Valley 0
Iowa Class 1A Substate 8 — Quarterfinals
Treynor 7 Tri-Center 0
Danny Kinsella had two goals for the Cardinals while Brock Poland, Carl Swalwell, Sam Burmeister, Thomas Schwartz and Owen Mieska had one winner apiece.
Mason Yochum had two assists while Kinsella, Swalwell, Burmeister, Ryder Davidson, Gunner Larsen and Tyler Reelfs had one helper each.
St. Albert 4 Underwood 3 – OT
Keaton Barnes fed Gabriel Barajas the game winner in overtime to keep the Falcons’ season going. Gavin Tarbox managed a hat trick, receiving assists from Barnes, Barajas and Adam Denny.
Other Iowa Class 1A Substate 8 Quarterfinal Scores
Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 4 Panorama 2
Iowa Class 2A Substate 1 — First Round
Bishop Heelan Catholic 10 Sheldon Sibley-Ocheydan 0
Evan Schultz posted a hat trick, and Stan Sibrian scored twice while Sergio Mijangos, Andres Gonzalez, Alex Gonzalez and Moises Cambreros had one goal each.
Alex Suarez and Jorge Velasquez had two assists each while Mijangos, Alex Gonzalez, Jesse Castillo
Other Iowa Class 2A Substate 1 Scores
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1 MOC-Floyd Valley 0 – 2 OT/PK
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 4 LeMars 2
Iowa Class 2A Substate 2 — First Round
Storm Lake 6 Denison-Schleswig 2
Iowa Class 2A Substate 8 — First Round
ADM 4 Creston 2
Glenwood 10 Carroll 0
Winterset 3 Harlan 2
Iowa Class 3A Substate 1 — First Round
Sioux City North 2 Sioux City West 0
Sioux City East 4 Fort Dodge 0
Iowa Class 3A Substate 8 — First Round
Norwalk 6 Abraham Lincoln 0
Des Moines East 10 Thomas Jefferson 0