(KMAland) -- Harlan, St. Albert, Lewis Central and Denison-Schleswig all grabbed shutout wins in KMAland boys soccer on Monday.
Harlan 2 Abraham Lincoln 0
Ashton Lyon and Ian Kearney scored one goal each for Harlan in the win. Reese Koch added an assist for the Cyclones.
Denison-Schleswig 10 Kuemper Catholic 0
Denison-Schleswig's Evan Jeronimo had three goals while Jesus Espinoza and Richard Gonzales scored twice each and Ramon Perez, Manuel Alcaraz and Emmanuel Prado had one goal apiece.
Other Area Scores
St. Albert 1 Atlantic 0
Lewis Central 5 Creston 0