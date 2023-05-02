(KMAland) -- Glenwood, Harlan, Abraham Lincoln and Sioux City East had dominant wins in KMAland boys soccer Tuesday.
Glenwood 10 Creston 0
No Stats Reported
Harlan 8 Atlantic 0
No Stats Reported
Perry 3 Treynor 2 – 2 OTs/PKs
Andrew Kellar and Sam Burmeister found the back of the net for Treynor in the loss.
East Sac County 3 AHSTW 0
No Stats Reported
Abraham Lincoln 4 LeMars 0
Julian Jimenez, Ethan Pirie, Jonathan Amador & Irving Cruz were goal scorers for the Lynx. Amador had three assists and Cruz handed out one helper.
Sioux City East 10 Thomas Jefferson 0
No Stats Reported
Sioux City North 3 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
No Stats Reported
Bishop Heelan Catholic 3 Sioux City West 0
Moises Camberos had two goals while Alejandro Suarez added one winner. George Tsiobanos and Andres Gonzalez had assists, and Landon Block had seven saves.
Conestoga 2 The Platte 0
Jayden Widler and Kaden Simmerman scored goals for Conestoga in the win.