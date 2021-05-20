(KMAland) -- St. Albert, Riverside and Creston were among the many KMAland boys soccer teams that kept their seasons alive with postseason victories on Thursday.
1A-8: St. Albert 10 Tri-Center 0
Brayden Shepard scored five goals for the Falcons. Gavin McIntosh chipped in three winners. Sam Wilber and Nate Kay also found the net. McIntosh posted three assists, Wilber contributed two, Bennett Clark and Gavin Tarbox also had helpers.
1A-8: Underwood 6 AHSTW 1
Maddox Nelson scored twice. Mason Ogle, Korey Pressgrove, Carter Smith and Dyson Rasmussen also scored for the Eagles. AHSTW's lone goal came on a Raydden Grobe penalty kick.
1A-8: Riverside 5 Missouri Valley 1
Brogan Allensworth and Ayden Salais scored twice for Riverside. Kyler Reiken scored the other goal. Ethan Reicks had two assists and Caden Manzer tallied one. Eli Ryun had five saves. Alexis Manzo scored Missouri Valley's only goal in the loss.
1A-8: Treynor 4 Logan-Magnolia 0
Keaton Mann, Andrew Kellar, Sam Burmeister and Mason Yochum scored goals and had assists for Treynor.
2A-8: Creston 4 Boone 1
Aiden Anderson scored twice, Briley Hayes and Triston Barncastle also scored goals.
3A-1: Lewis Central 8 Thomas Jefferson 0
Jonah Churchill scored three goals for LC in the win.
KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD (5/20)
Class 1A Substate 8
St. Albert 10 Tri-Center 0
Underwood 6 AHSTW 1
Treynor 2 Logan-Magnolia 0
Riverside 5 Missouri Valley 1
Class 1A Substate 7
Greene County 2 Atlantic 1
Class 1A Substate 1
West Sioux 4 Kuemper Catholic 3
Class 2A Substate 8
Glenwood 5 Carroll 1
Denison-Schleswig 2 Harlan 0
Creston 4 Boone 1
Class 2A Substate 1
Bishop Heelan Catholic 2 Spirit Lake 1
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0
Class 3A Substate 1
Abraham Lincoln 5 Sioux City East 1
Lewis Central 8 Thomas Jefferson 0