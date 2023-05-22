(KMAland) -- Glenwood, LC, Denison-Schleswig, Treynor, Underwood, Heelan and Sioux City North advanced on in KMAland boys soccer postseason action Monday.
Check out the full rundown from the Monday evening in soccer below.
IOWA CLASS 1A SUBSTATE 8 SEMIFINALS
Treynor 4 St. Albert 0
Danny Kinsella had two goals, and Sam Burmeister posted one goal and one assist for Treynor in the shutout win. Corbin Wiggins also scored once, and Jaret McIntosh and Brock Poland added assists of their own.
Underwood 4 Tri-Center 1
Kaden Ogle, Carter Smith and Landon Morales-Foote all scored goals for Underwood in the win. Alex Cook, Dyson Rasmussen and Easton Robertson pitched in one assist each.
Holden Skow had the only goal of the game for Tri-Center. Hayden Benson finished with 18 saves.
IOWA CLASS 2A SUBSTATE 1 SEMIFINALS
Bishop Heelan Catholic 3 Spirit Lake 0
No stats reported.
IOWA CLASS 2A SUBSTATE 8 SEMIFINALS
Glenwood 4 Harlan 1
Cameron King, Virginia Rangel Gonzales, Caden Johnson and Andrew Abler all had one goal each, and Rangel Gonzales and Johnson had one assist apiece for Glenwood in the win. Casey Godbout had six saves in goal.
IOWA CLASS 3A SUBSTATE 1 SEMIFINALS
Denison-Schleswig 3 Sioux City West 1
Emmanuel Prado, Carlos Zamago and Chris Campos scored one goal each, and Sebastian Contreras had five saves for the Monarchs.
IOWA CLASS 3A SUBSTATE 7 SEMIFINALS
Lewis Central 5 North Polk 2
No stats reported.
IOWA CLASS 4A SUBSTATE 1 SEMIFINALS
Sioux City North 3 Sioux City East 0
Michael Avery scored all three goals for Sioux City North in the win.
IOWA CLASS 4A SUBSTATE 2 SEMIFINALS
Ankeny Centennial 3 Abraham Lincoln 1
No stats reported.