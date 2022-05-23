(KMAland) -- Treynor, Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley, Heelan, Lewis Central, Glenwood and Sioux City East all moved one step away from the state tournament in KMAland boys soccer on Monday.
1A-8: Treynor 8 AHSTW 2
Danny Kinsella and Thomas Schwartz scored three goals each, and Sam Burmeister and Brock Poland added one goal apiece for Treynor in the win. Kinsella and Andrew Kellar had two assists apiece, and Owen Mieska, Schwartz, Tyson McCain and Poland also had one assist each.
1A-8: Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 3 St. Albert 0
Mitchell Dickson scored all three goals for Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley in the win.
CLASS 2A SUBSTATE 1 SEMIFINALS
Bishop Heelan Catholic 2 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0
Andres Gonzalez scored both goals for Heelan in the victory.
Other 2A-1 Score
Spencer 4 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
CLASS 2A SUBSTATE 8 SEMIFINALS
2A-8: Lewis Central 6 ADM 0
Jonah Churchill finished with a hat trick while Boston Hensley, Brayden Shepard and Colton Costello all scored once apiece for Lewis Central.
Glenwood 5 Winterset 0
Caden Johnson, Jade Nanfito, Jayme Fritts, Adam Severn and Collin Lincoln all scored one goal each for Glenwood in a dominant and balanced performance. Nanfito had two assists, Cort Lovato Jr. and Jacob Slaughter finished with one assist each and Casey Godbout had the shutout and three saves in goal.
CLASS 3A SUBSTATE 1 SEMIFINALS
Sioux City East 3 Ames 2
David Ochoa scored twice and Jacob Schroeder found the net on a PK to lift Sioux City East to the win.
Other 3A-1 Score
Ankeny 3 Sioux City North 0