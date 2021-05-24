(KMAland) -- Keaton Mann made history while Treynor advanced. St. Albert, Creston and Lewis Central also moved one win away from state in Monday's KMAland boys soccer action.
1A-8: Treynor 4 Riverside 3
Keaton Mann scored three goals and broke the Cardinals' school record for most goals in a single season (39). Sam Burmeister also scored. Owen Mieska, Tyler Rellfs and Duncan Clark had assists.
3A-1: Lewis Central 1 Sioux City North 0
Colton Costello's goal in double-overtime kept LC's title defense alive and moved the Titans into a substate final.
KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD (5/24)
Class 1A Substate 8 Semifinals
St. Albert 2 Underwood 0
Treynor 4 Riverside 3
Class 2A Substate 8 Semifinals
ADM 3 Glenwood 0
Creston 2 Denison-Schleswig 0
Class 2A Substate 1 Semifinals
Bishop Heelan 5 Storm Lake 0
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2 Spencer 1
Class 3A Substate 1 Semifinals
Sioux City West 3 Abraham Lincoln 2 -- OT
Lewis Central 1 Sioux City North 0 -- OT