Keaton Mann

(KMAland) -- Keaton Mann made history while Treynor advanced. St. Albert, Creston and Lewis Central also moved one win away from state in Monday's KMAland boys soccer action. 

1A-8: Treynor 4 Riverside 3 

Keaton Mann scored three goals and broke the Cardinals' school record for most goals in a single season (39). Sam Burmeister also scored. Owen Mieska, Tyler Rellfs and Duncan Clark had assists. 

3A-1: Lewis Central 1 Sioux City North 0 

Colton Costello's goal in double-overtime kept LC's title defense alive and moved the Titans into a substate final. 

KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD (5/24) 

Class 1A Substate 8 Semifinals

St. Albert 2 Underwood 0 

Treynor 4 Riverside 3 

Class 2A Substate 8 Semifinals

ADM 3 Glenwood 0 

Creston 2 Denison-Schleswig 0 

Class 2A Substate 1 Semifinals

Bishop Heelan 5 Storm Lake 0 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2 Spencer 1 

Class 3A Substate 1 Semifinals 

Sioux City West 3 Abraham Lincoln 2 -- OT

Lewis Central 1 Sioux City North 0  -- OT 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.