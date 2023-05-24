(KMAland) -- Denison-Schleswig, Treynor and Heelan clinched state tournament berths on Wednesday in KMAland boys soccer.
Check out the full rundown from substate final night in Iowa below.
IOWA BOYS CLASS 1A SUBSTATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Treynor 4 Underwood 1
Sam Burmeister led Treynor with two goals in the substate final win. Check out the complete recap from Nick Stavas linked here.
Other Iowa Boys Class 1A Substate Championships
Western Christian 3 Unity Christian 2
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 4 Denver 1
Columbus Catholic 3 Hudson 1
Regina Catholic 8 Beckman Catholic 0
West Branch 2 Pella Christian 1
West Liberty 5 Mediapolis 0
Des Moines Christian 4 Van Meter 2
IOWA BOYS CLASS 2A SUBSTATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Perry 3 Glenwood 1
Caden Johnson scored the only goal of the night for Glenwood.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 2 Sioux Center 0
Jesse Castillo and Alejandro Gonzalez both scored goals for Heelan in the win.
Other Iowa Boys Class 2A Substate Championships
Webster City 8 Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0
Center Point-Urbana 1 Decorah 0
Gilbert 3 Williamsburg 1
Nevada 4 Knoxville 0
Greene County 3 Chariton 0
Assumption 5 Burlington Notre Damę 0
IOWA BOYS CLASS 3A SUBSTATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Dallas Center-Grimes 4 Lewis Central 2
Brandon Hoss and Brayden Shepard had one goal each while Boston Hensley and Adriene Robles each finished with one assist for Lewis Central in the defeat.
Denison-Schleswig 4 Storm Lake 1
Denison-Schleswig clinched their first state tournament berth since 2007.
Other Iowa Boys Class 3A Substate Championships
Humboldt 4 Newton 3
Iowa City Liberty 10 Fort Madison 0
Des Moines Hoover 2 Pella 1
North Scott 3 Marion 0
Norwalk 2 Urbandale 1
Xavier 3 Carlisle 2
IOWA BOYS CLASS 4A SUBSTATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
WDM Valley 2 Sioux City North 1
No stats reported.
Other Iowa Boys Class 4A Substate Championships
Ames 2 Des Moines East 1
Waukee Northwest 2 Ankeny Centennial 1
Iowa City West 9 Dubuque Senior 3
Prairie 2 Pleasant Valley 1
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2 Iowa City High 1
Dowling Catholic 5 Southeast Polk 0
Johnston 5 Des Moines North 0