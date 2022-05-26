(KMAland) -- Class 1A, 2A and 3A substate finals were held in boys soccer throughout the state on Wednesday. Check out the full rundown below.
CLASS 1A SUBSTATE FINALS
Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 1 Treynor 0 (OT)
Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley advanced to the state tournament with the shutout win in overtime. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Other Class 1A Substate Finals
Western Christian 1 Sioux Center 0
North Fayette Valley 4 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 1
Beckman Catholic 1 Regina Catholic 0
Davenport Assumption 6 Prince of Peace 1
Burlington Notre Dame 5 Columbus Catholic 0
West Liberty 4 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 3
Nevada 3 Des Moines Christian 0
CLASS 2A SUBSTATE FINALS
Lewis Central 2 Glenwood 0
Lewis Central advanced to state for the fourth time in school history. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Other Class 2A Substate Finals
Spencer 4 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0
Humboldt 3 Perry 1
Gilbert 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier 1
Marion 3 Decorah 0
Bondurant-Farrar 2 Solon 1
Pella 3 Fort Madison 0
Newton 2 Dallas Center-Grimes 1
CLASS 3A SUBSTATE FINALS
Ankeny 3 Sioux City East 0
Waukee Northwest 3 Dowling Catholic 1
Johnston 1 Iowa City High 0
Iowa City West 6 Cedar Falls 1
Cedar Rapids Prairie 1 Iowa City Liberty 0
Pleasant Valley 1 Bettendorf 0
Ankeny Centennial 2 Des Moines Hoover 1
Urbandale 3 Des Moines East 2