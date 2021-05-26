(KMAland) -- St. Albert, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Sioux City West qualified for the state tournament on Wednesday while Treynor, Creston and Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley fell just short.
Check out the full rundown below. State Tournament brackets can be found here.
3A-1: Sioux City West 4 Lewis Central 3
Will Devine scored twice and Colton Costello added one of his own in the loss.
KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Class 1A Substate Finals
St. Albert 3 Treynor 2 -- OT
Greene County 2 Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 1
Western Christian 4 Sioux Center 1
North Fayette Valley 2 Beckman Catholic 1
Burlington Notre Dame 4 Mediapolis 1
West Liberty 3 Mid-Prairie 0
Regina Catholic 3 Solon 2
Columbus Catholic 2 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0
Class 2A Substate Finals
ADM 3 Creston 0
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4 Storm Lake 0
Dallas Center-Grimes 3 Gilbert 0
Marion 5 Grinnell 1
Bondurant-Farrar 2 Carlisle 0
Pella 1 Fort Madison 0
Cedar Rapids Xavier 2 Wahlert Catholic 1
Waverly-Shell Rock 4 Vinton-Shellsburg 1
Class 3A Substate Finals
Sioux City West 4 Lewis Central 3
Cedar Rapids Prairie 5 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 1
Dubuque Senior 2 Cedar Falls 1
Iowa City West 3 Bettendorf 0
Johnston 4 Dowling Catholic 1
Pleasant Valley 2 Iowa City High 1
WDM Valley 3 Ankeny 1
Ankeny Centennial 2 Waukee 1