(KMAland) -- St. Albert, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Sioux City West qualified for the state tournament on Wednesday while Treynor, Creston and Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley fell just short. 

Check out the full rundown below. State Tournament brackets can be found here

3A-1: Sioux City West 4 Lewis Central 3 

Will Devine scored twice and Colton Costello added one of his own in the loss.  

Class 1A Substate Finals 

St. Albert 3 Treynor 2 -- OT 

Greene County 2 Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 1 

Western Christian 4 Sioux Center 1 

North Fayette Valley 2 Beckman Catholic 1 

Burlington Notre Dame 4 Mediapolis 1 

West Liberty 3 Mid-Prairie 0 

Regina Catholic 3 Solon 2

Columbus Catholic 2 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0

Class 2A Substate Finals 

ADM 3 Creston 0 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4 Storm Lake 0 

Dallas Center-Grimes 3 Gilbert 0 

Marion 5 Grinnell 1 

Bondurant-Farrar 2 Carlisle 0 

Pella 1 Fort Madison 0

Cedar Rapids Xavier 2 Wahlert Catholic 1 

Waverly-Shell Rock 4 Vinton-Shellsburg 1

Class 3A Substate Finals

Sioux City West 4 Lewis Central 3

Cedar Rapids Prairie 5 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 1 

Dubuque Senior 2 Cedar Falls 1

Iowa City West 3 Bettendorf 0 

Johnston 4 Dowling Catholic 1

Pleasant Valley 2 Iowa City High 1 

WDM Valley 3 Ankeny 1

Ankeny Centennial 2 Waukee 1

