(KMAland) -- Glenwood, Treynor, AHSTW, Missouri Valley, Abraham Lincoln, SC East, SC North and Heelan all picked up wins in KMAland boys soccer on Tuesday.
Glenwood 4 Creston 0
Caden Johnson scored twice and had one assist for Glenwood in the shutout win. Nolan Clark added one goal and one assist, and Cort Lovato Jr. found the net. Casey Godbout finished with three saves and the shutout.
Treynor 4 St. Albert 0
Brock Poland scored twice while Thomas Schwartz and Sam Burmeister had one goal and one assist each for Treynor. Nate Petersen also had an assist for the Cardinals, which have won 11 straight and given up just one goal during the streak.
AHSTW 7 Atlantic 1
Raydden Grobe posted a hat trick for AHSTW while Ramon Ciurana finished with two goals and one assist in the win. Kayden Baxter and Brayden Lund also scored one time, and Ethan Holtz finished with two assists. Jace Peterson also had one helper.
Abraham Lincoln 7 LeMars 1
Jonathan Amador had two goals and one assist while Makosa Jones and Brian Ledesma had one goal and one assist each for Abraham Lincoln. Marcos Contreras, Javier Rivera and Carlos Macias also scored one time each.
Sioux City East 7 Thomas Jefferson 0
David Ochoa had three goals and Rodrigo Ochoa finished with two goals of his own in the win for Sioux City East.
Other Area Scores
Missouri Valley 2 Logan-Magnolia 1 (OT)
Sioux City North at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (MISSING)
Bishop Heelan Catholic 3 Sioux City West 2 (OT)
Nebraska Class B Subdistrict 1 at Waverly
Waverly 2 Nebraska City 0