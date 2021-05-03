St. Albert Falcons Logo
(KMAland) -- St. Albert, Lewis Central and Riverside were among the winners in Monday's KMAland boys soccer action. 

St. Albert 5 Atlantic 1 

Gavin McIntosh scored twice for the Falcons. Sam Wilber, Gavin Tarbox and Brayden Shepard also scored goals. Wilber passed out a pair of assists. McIntosh and Adam Denny had one helper each. 

Riverside 2 Underwood 0

Caden Manzer and Ayden Salais were the goal-scorers. Brogan Allensworth and Ethan Reicks assisted. Eli Ryun had eight saves.

Missouri Valley 4 Logan-Magnolia 0 

Grant Meade scored all four goals for Mo. Valley. Cole Lange had two assists. Cole Staska and Shane Sinclair each had one. Alex Murray muscled 16 saves.

