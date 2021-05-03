(KMAland) -- St. Albert, Lewis Central and Riverside were among the winners in Monday's KMAland boys soccer action.
St. Albert 5 Atlantic 1
Gavin McIntosh scored twice for the Falcons. Sam Wilber, Gavin Tarbox and Brayden Shepard also scored goals. Wilber passed out a pair of assists. McIntosh and Adam Denny had one helper each.
Riverside 2 Underwood 0
Caden Manzer and Ayden Salais were the goal-scorers. Brogan Allensworth and Ethan Reicks assisted. Eli Ryun had eight saves.
Missouri Valley 4 Logan-Magnolia 0
Grant Meade scored all four goals for Mo. Valley. Cole Lange had two assists. Cole Staska and Shane Sinclair each had one. Alex Murray muscled 16 saves.
KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Lewis Central 8 Creston 0
Denison-Schleswig 4 Kuemper Catholic 1
Nebraska Subdistrict Class B-1 Semifinals
Platteview 3 Gross Catholic 1
Nebraska City 2 Conestoga 1