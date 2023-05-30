(KMAland) -- Bishop Heelan Catholic was dominant in advancing to the Class 2A state boys soccer semifinals on Tuesday. Check out the full rundown from day one of the state soccer tournament below.
IOWA BOYS CLASS 1A STATE QUARTERFINALS
Western Christian 1 Treynor 0
Check out the complete recap from Nick Stavas linked here.
Other Iowa Boys Class 1A State Quarterfinals
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 4 Columbus Catholic 0
Des Moines Christian 4 West Branch 0
Regina Catholic 2 West Liberty 1
IOWA BOYS CLASS 2A STATE QUARTERFINALS
Bishop Heelan Catholic 5 Center Point-Urbana 0
Alejandro Suarez struck for goals three times to earn the hat trick while Jesse Castillo and Kameron Fjeldheim also scored once to lead the Crusaders.
Other Iowa Boys Class 2A State Quarterfinals
Assumption 2 Perry 0
Nevada 1 Webster City 0
Gilbert 5 Greene County 0
IOWA BOYS CLASS 3A STATE QUARTERFINALS
Marion 3 Denison-Schleswig 1
Find the complete recap from Nick Stavas linked here.
Other Iowa Boys Class 3A State Quarterfinals
Des Moines Hoover 6 Cedar Rapids Xavier 0
Norwalk 3 Humboldt 2
Iowa City Liberty 4 Dallas Center-Grimes 2