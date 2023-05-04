Lewis Central Titans Logo.png

(KMAland) -- Lewis Central won a classic with Glenwood, Denison-Schleswig nabbed another shutout win and Tri-Center was a winner in the WIC on Thursday in KMAland boys soccer.

Lewis Central 2 Glenwood 1 — 2 OTs/PKs

Brayden Shepard scored Lewis Central’s only goal in regulation on a PK. The Titans went on to win the shootout, 4-2.

Renner Bardsley scored on an assist from Cort Lovato for Glenwood’s only goal of the game. 

Carroll 1 Harlan 0 

No stats to report.

Denison-Schleswig 1 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0 

Jackson Saravia scored the only goal of the game for the Monarchs, which got three saves and a clean sheet from Sebastian Contreras.

Tri-Center 4 Logan-Magnolia 0 

Hayden Mass, Holden Skow, Morgan Andersen and Dayton Plambeck all had one goal for Tri-Center in the shutout win. Plambeck also had an assist, and Hayden Benson posted four saves and the clean sheet.

Spencer 4 Sioux City East 2 

No stats reported.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.