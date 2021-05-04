KMAland Soccer

(KMAland) -- Creston upset Glenwood, AHSTW edged Atlantic, LC won a classic over Denison-Schleswig and AL shutout Treynor in KMAland boys soccer on Tuesday.

Creston 4 Glenwood 1 

Aiden Anderson scored three goals and Brance Baker had one for Creston in the victory.

AHSTW 3 Atlantic 2  

Raydden Grobe had a hat trick while Henry Luna posted an assist for AHSTW in the tight win.

Lewis Central 2 Denison-Schleswig 1 — 2 OT/PK 

Will Devine had the only goal for Lewis Central in regulation. The Titans won the shootout on Kyle Gappa’s save during the eighth round.

Abraham Lincoln 2 Treynor 0 

Brandon Toledo and Spencer Hewitt each scored once while Connor Vargas passed out one assist for Abraham Lincoln in the win.

Sioux City East 14 Thomas Jefferson 0

Bishop Heelan Catholic 2 Sioux City West 1

Sioux City North 4 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1

