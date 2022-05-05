(KMAland) -- Lewis Central, Glenwood, Harlan, Denison-Schleswig, Logan-Magnolia and Sioux City East all picked up wins in KMAland boys soccer on Thursday.
Lewis Central 3 Abraham Lincoln 0
Colton Costello scored twice and Dylan Voudry added one goal of his own to lead Lewis Central in the win.
Harlan 3 Creston 2 — 2 OT
Ashton Lyon had two goals, including the game-winner with four minutes left in the second overtime, lifting Harlan to the win. Finn Skyrbeck also had a goal for the Cyclones.
Denison-Schleswig 3 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1
Ramon Perez, Richard Gonzales and Edin Barrios had one goal each for Denison-Schleswig in the win.
Sioux City East 1 Spencer 0
David Ochoa scored the only goal of the game for Sioux City East in the shutout win.
Other Area Scores
Glenwood 11 Kuemper Catholic 1
Logan-Magnolia 3 Tri-Center 2