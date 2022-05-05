KMAland Soccer

(KMAland) -- Lewis Central, Glenwood, Harlan, Denison-Schleswig, Logan-Magnolia and Sioux City East all picked up wins in KMAland boys soccer on Thursday.

Lewis Central 3 Abraham Lincoln 0 

Colton Costello scored twice and Dylan Voudry added one goal of his own to lead Lewis Central in the win. 

Harlan 3 Creston 2 — 2 OT 

Ashton Lyon had two goals, including the game-winner with four minutes left in the second overtime, lifting Harlan to the win. Finn Skyrbeck also had a goal for the Cyclones. 

Denison-Schleswig 3 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1

Ramon Perez, Richard Gonzales and Edin Barrios had one goal each for Denison-Schleswig in the win.

Sioux City East 1 Spencer 0 

David Ochoa scored the only goal of the game for Sioux City East in the shutout win.

Other Area Scores 

Glenwood 11 Kuemper Catholic 1

Logan-Magnolia 3 Tri-Center 2

