(KMAland) -- Conestoga is state tournament bound for the first time in 21 years while Creston went 2-0 at their home tournament.
Creston 1 Panorama 0
No Stats Reported
Creston 1 West Central Valley 0
No Stats Reported
Lewis Central 3 Bondurant-Farrar 0
Boston Hensley had two goals for the Titans while Brandon Hoss had one. Hoss and Hensley also had one assist each.
Iowa City West 1 Lewis Central 0
No Stats Reported
Nevada 7 Kuemper Catholic 0
No Stats Reported
Underwood 4 Carroll 3
Gus Bashore, Easton Robertson, Landon Morales-Foote and Manuel Rodgers scored goals for Underwood while Kaden Ogle had three assists. Dyson Rasmussen and Bashore also assisted on goals.
Southeast Polk 9 Underwood 0
No Stats Reported
WDM Valley 2 Abraham Lincoln 0
No Stats Reported
Southeast Polk 2 Bishop Heelan Catholic 1
No Stats Reported
Bishop Heelan Catholic 7 Carroll 0
Alejandro Gonzalez and Antonio Sibrian had two goals apiece. Andres Gonzalez, Alejandro Suarez and Andrew Brockhaus also found the back of the net for the Crusaders.
Nebraska Boys Class B District Finals
Bennington 8 The Platte 0
No Stats Reported
Conestoga 3 Norris 2 – 2 OTs/PK
Jayden Widler came in clutch for Conestoga as the Cougars clinched their first state tournament berth in 21 years. Widler scored both regulation goals for the Cougars, including the game-tying goal with 16 seconds left.
Other Nebraska Class B District Final Scores
Skutt Catholic 2 Mount Michael Benedictine 0
South Sioux City 1 Crete 1
Lexington 4 Waverly 1
Schuyler 3 Scottsbluff 1
Skotus Central Catholic 2 Hastings 0
Elkhorn North 2 Ralston 0