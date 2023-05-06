Conestoga Cougars

(KMAland) -- Conestoga is state tournament bound for the first time in 21 years while Creston went 2-0 at their home tournament.

Creston 1 Panorama 0

No Stats Reported

Creston 1 West Central Valley 0

No Stats Reported

Lewis Central 3 Bondurant-Farrar 0

Boston Hensley had two goals for the Titans while Brandon Hoss had one. Hoss and Hensley also had one assist each.

Iowa City West 1 Lewis Central 0

No Stats Reported

Nevada 7 Kuemper Catholic 0

No Stats Reported

Underwood 4 Carroll 3

Gus Bashore, Easton Robertson, Landon Morales-Foote and Manuel Rodgers scored goals for Underwood while Kaden Ogle had three assists. Dyson Rasmussen and Bashore also assisted on goals.

Southeast Polk 9 Underwood 0

No Stats Reported

WDM Valley 2 Abraham Lincoln 0

No Stats Reported

Southeast Polk 2 Bishop Heelan Catholic 1

No Stats Reported

Bishop Heelan Catholic 7 Carroll 0

Alejandro Gonzalez and Antonio Sibrian had two goals apiece. Andres Gonzalez, Alejandro Suarez and Andrew Brockhaus also found the back of the net for the Crusaders.  

Nebraska Boys Class B District Finals 

Bennington 8 The Platte 0

No Stats Reported

Conestoga 3 Norris 2 – 2 OTs/PK

Jayden Widler came in clutch for Conestoga as the Cougars clinched their first state tournament berth in 21 years. Widler scored both regulation goals for the Cougars, including the game-tying goal with 16 seconds left.

Other Nebraska Class B District Final Scores

Skutt Catholic 2 Mount Michael Benedictine 0

South Sioux City 1 Crete 1

Lexington 4 Waverly 1

Schuyler 3 Scottsbluff 1

Skotus Central Catholic 2 Hastings 0

Elkhorn North 2 Ralston 0 

