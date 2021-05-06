(KMAland) -- Glenwood, Creston, Tri-Center and Riverside were among the winners in KMAland boys soccer action on Thursday.
Glenwood 5 Kuemper Catholic 0
Caden Johnson and Jade Nanfito had two goals each for Glenwood in the victory. Jackson Wray added a goal, and Jayme Fritts had two assists for the Rams.
Creston 3 Indianola 1
Aiden Anderson had two goals while Brodie Wallace added one of his own to lead Creston in the win.
Riverside 2 Missouri Valley 0
Rhett Bentley and Caden Manzer had one goal each for Riverside in the win.
Sioux City East 4 Spencer 3
Josue Mendoza scored the game-winning goal for Sioux City East.
KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Glenwood 5 Kuemper Catholic 0
Creston 3 Indianola 1
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3 Denison-Schleswig 1
Tri-Center def. Logan-Magnolia — 2 OT/PKs
Riverside 2 Missouri Valley 0
Sioux City North 4 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0
Sioux City East 4 Spencer 3