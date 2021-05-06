Caden Johnson, Glenwood.jpg

Caden Johnson, Glenwood

 Photo submitted to KMA Sports

(KMAland) -- Glenwood, Creston, Tri-Center and Riverside were among the winners in KMAland boys soccer action on Thursday. 

Glenwood 5 Kuemper Catholic 0 

Caden Johnson and Jade Nanfito had two goals each for Glenwood in the victory. Jackson Wray added a goal, and Jayme Fritts had two assists for the Rams.

Creston 3 Indianola 1 

Aiden Anderson had two goals while Brodie Wallace added one of his own to lead Creston in the win.

Riverside 2 Missouri Valley 0 

Rhett Bentley and Caden Manzer had one goal each for Riverside in the win.

Sioux City East 4 Spencer 3 

Josue Mendoza scored the game-winning goal for Sioux City East.

KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD  

Glenwood 5 Kuemper Catholic 0

Creston 3 Indianola 1

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3 Denison-Schleswig 1

Tri-Center def. Logan-Magnolia — 2 OT/PKs

Riverside 2 Missouri Valley 0

Sioux City North 4 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0

Sioux City East 4 Spencer 3

