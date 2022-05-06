(KMAland) -- Treynor clinched the Western Iowa Conference regular season title with a dominant win on Friday while Kaden Ogle had another big night in an Underwood win.
Check out the full KMAland boys soccer rundown below.
Atlantic 3 East Sac County 1
Kyler Edie had two goals for Atlantic while Tristan Mathisen also scored.
Underwood 7 Panorama 5
Kaden Ogle stayed hot for Underwood with four goals while Carter Smith, Evan Honan and Dyson Rasmussen also recorded winners for the Eagles in the high-scoring victory.
Treynor 9 AHSTW 1
Treynor clinched the WIC title with a dominant win. Tyler Reelfs scored three times, and Thomas Schwartz scored twice while Brock Poland, Carl Swalwell, Mason Yochum and Andrew Kellar also scored. Sam Burmeister had two assists, and Schwartz, Tyson McCain and Owen Mieska chipped in one each.
Brayden Lund scored AHSTW’s lone goal in the loss.
Spencer 4 Bishop Heelan Catholic 2
Alex Gonzalez and Sergio Mijangos scored for Heelan while Gonzalez and Jesse Castillo assisted.
Other Area Scores
Spirit Lake 5 LeMars 3
Sioux City North 3 Sioux City West 1