(KMAland) -- Abraham Lincoln won, Treynor's offense exploded again and Denison-Schleswig rolled past Missouri Valley on Friday night.
Abraham Lincoln 3 Harlan 1
Brandon Toledo scored two goals and had one assist. Makosa Jones also scored. Logan Vargas divvied two assists. Connor Frame scored Harlan's only goal.
Treynor 7 AHSTW 4
Keaton Mann stayed hot with two goals. Danny Kinsella, Sam Burmeister, Mason Yochum, Owen Mieska and Andrew Kellar also scored goals. Tyson McCain had three assists. Kinsella passed out two. Burmeister and Schwartz had one helper each.
KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD (5/7)
Panorama at Underwood
West Central Valley 4 Tri-Center 0
Bishop Heelan Catholic 2 West Sioux 1
Sioux City West 2 Sioux City North 0