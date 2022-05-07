(KMAland) -- Creston won their home tournament, Lewis Central, Riverside and TJ went 1-1 and Nebraska City lost a tough district final in a shootout to highlight KMAland boys soccer on Saturday. View the full rundown below.
BONDURANT-FARRAR TOURNAMENT: Lewis Central 2 Waukee 0
Colton Costello and Boston Hensley each scored goals for Lewis Central in the win. Dylan Voudry and Brayden Shepard had assists on the goals. The Titans lost an earlier game at the tournament, 1-0, to Iowa City West.
Creston Tournament
Creston won their home tournament with a dominant 8-0 win over Panorama before a 1-0 championship victory over Clarke.
Riverside lost their first round match to Clarke, 6-0, but they were able to bounce back for a 3-2 win over Panorama. Rhett Bentley scored twice while Braydon Hill had one goal and one assist. Aydan Salais also had one assist for the Bulldogs.
CARROLL TOURNAMENT: Thomas Jefferson 2 Carroll 1 (2 OT/PKs)
Alejandro Martinez scored the goal in regulation for TJ while Anthony Silva finished the win with a stop in the shootout. The Yellow Jackets went on to lose in the championship game to Southeast Polk, 10-0.
Elkhorn North 2 Nebraska City 1 (2 OT/PKs)
Nebraska City lost a tough battle in a penalty kick shootout to Elkhorn North, falling just shy of the state tournament.
Other Area Scores
Spirit Lake 4 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1
Nebraska Class B District Finals
Skutt Catholic 10 Elkhorn 0
Lexington 3 South Sioux City 2
Bennington 5 Kearney Catholic 0
Scottsbluff 2 Norris 0
Waverly 3 Crete 2 (2 OT/PKs)
Northwest 3 Scotus Catholic 1
Mount Michael Benedictine 1 Ralston 0