(KMAland) -- Lewis Central rolled past Harlan, St. Albert edged TJ, Heelan took down LeMars and Treynor, Underwood and AL all won in shutout fashion on Monday in KMAland boys soccer.
Lewis Central 8 Harlan 1
Eight different players scored goals for Lewis Central in the win. Sam Adkins, Brandon Hoss, Dylan Voudry, Boston Hensley, Braydon Shepard, Jayke McKern, Adriene Robles and Landon Duff all found the net while Hensley, Robles and Caden VonWeihe had two assists each. Shepard and Adkins also had one assist for the Titans.
St. Albert 3 Thomas Jefferson 2
Gabriel Barajas had all three St. Albert goals and Kyle Irwin posted two assists for the Falcons in the win.
Treynor 8 AHSTW 0
Sam Burmeister scored a hat trick and passed out one assists while Brock Poland added two goals and an assist of his own for Treynor in the win. Tyler Reelfs, Danny Kinsella and Jona Kuenstler also scored one goal apiece while Reelfs had three assists and Andrew Kellar and Kinsella had two helpers apiece. Jaret McIntosh, Alan Young, Carl Swalwell, Tyson McCain and Kuenstler added one assist each.
Underwood 6 Logan-Magnolia 0
Kaden Ogle scored four times to break the single-season record at Underwood for goals score. Dyson Rasmussen, who had one goal, also had four assists to break the career record for assists. Easton Robertson picked up a goal and an assist, and Gus Bashore, Bowie Bettes and Ashtin Stange also had one assist apiece.
Abraham Lincoln 3 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
Julian Jimenez had two goals and Irving Cruz posted two assists for Abraham Lincoln. Jonathan Amador also struck for one goal, and Carlos Andrade had the clean sheet in goal for the Lynx.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 4 LeMars 1
Alejandro Gonzalez scored twice and Alejandro Suarez and Tony Araujo had one goal each for Heelan in the win.