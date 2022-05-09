(KMAland) -- St. Albert won a city battle, Lewis Central rolled past Atlantic, Abraham Lincoln beat Denison and Bishop Heelan was a big winner over LeMars on Monday.
St. Albert 3 Thomas Jefferson 2
Gavin Tarbox scored all three of St. Albert’s goals while Brandon McCall had an assist.
Lewis Central 15 Atlantic 0
Brayden Shepard scored three goals while Colton Costello, Jonah Churchill, Sam Adkins and Jayke McKern had two winners apiece, and Cody Merrill, Boston Hensley, Easton Adams and Noah Mortensen found the net once. Churchill, Costello, McKern, Shepard and Hayden Phippen had two assists each while Merrill, Hensley, Brandon Hoss, Adam Miller and Will DeVine had one helper each.
Abraham Lincoln 3 Denison-Schleswig 1
Manuel Alcaraz scored the Monarchs’ only goal while Richard Gonzalez assisted.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 9 LeMars 0
Andres Gonzalez and Alex Suarez had two goals each while Alex Gonzalez, Moises Camberos, Gabe Newberg, Jesse Castillo and Sergio Mijangos scored for Heelan.
Suarez and Alex Gonzalez had two assists, and Gabe Newberg, Evan Schultz and Mijangos had one assists each.
Other Area Scores
Carroll 3 Logan-Magnolia 2 – 2 OT/PKs
Sioux City East 1 Sioux City North 0