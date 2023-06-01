(KMAland) -- The Heelan boys fell in the semifinal round at state soccer on Thursday.
IOWA BOYS STATE SOCCER SEMIFINALS
Class 2A: Gilbert 2 Bishop Heelan Catholic 1
Jesse Castillo had the only goal of the match for Heelan.
Other Iowa Boys State Soccer Semifinals
Class 1A: Gladbrook-Reinbeck 3 Des Moines Christian 2
Class 1A: Western Christian 2 Regina Catholic 1 (2 OT/PKs)
Class 2A: Assumption 3 Nevada 2
Class 3A: Norwalk 1 Des Moines Hoover 0
Class 3A: Iowa City Liberty 2 Marion 0
Class 4A: Johnston 3 Ankeny Centennial 1
Class 4A: Iowa City West 3 Dowling Catholic 0