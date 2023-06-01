IHSAA

(KMAland) -- The Heelan boys fell in the semifinal round at state soccer on Thursday.

IOWA BOYS STATE SOCCER SEMIFINALS 

Class 2A: Gilbert 2 Bishop Heelan Catholic 1 

Jesse Castillo had the only goal of the match for Heelan.

Other Iowa Boys State Soccer Semifinals 

Class 1A: Gladbrook-Reinbeck 3 Des Moines Christian 2

Class 1A: Western Christian 2 Regina Catholic 1 (2 OT/PKs)

Class 2A: Assumption 3 Nevada 2

Class 3A: Norwalk 1 Des Moines Hoover 0

Class 3A: Iowa City Liberty 2 Marion 0

Class 4A: Johnston 3 Ankeny Centennial 1

Class 4A: Iowa City West 3 Dowling Catholic 0

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.