(Des Moines) -- St. Albert boys soccer had their season come to a finish with a 2-1 loss in a Class 1A state quarterfinal on Tuesday.
West Liberty moved to 16-3 on the year with a goal in the first half and in the second. St. Albert’s lone goal game from Brayden Shepard.
The Falcons season comes to a finish at 14-7.
FULL STATE SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Class 1A State Quarterfinals
Burlington Notre Dame 4 Columbus Catholic 1
Regina Catholic 3 Greene County 0
West Liberty 2 St. Albert 1
Western Christian 2 North Fayette Valley 0
Class 2A State Quarterfinals
Cedar Rapids Xavier 1 Marion 0
ADM 2 Pella 1
Bondurant-Farrar 4 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1
Dallas Center-Grimes 1 Waverly-Shell Rock 0
Class 3A State Quarterfinals
Iowa City West 5 Sioux City West 1
WDM Valley 1 Ankeny Centennial 0 -- 2 OT/PKs
Pleasant Valley 1 Cedar Rapids Prairie 0
Johnston 6 Cedar Falls 0