(Des Moines) -- St. Albert boys soccer had their season come to a finish with a 2-1 loss in a Class 1A state quarterfinal on Tuesday.

West Liberty moved to 16-3 on the year with a goal in the first half and in the second. St. Albert’s lone goal game from Brayden Shepard.

The Falcons season comes to a finish at 14-7.

FULL STATE SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Class 1A State Quarterfinals

Burlington Notre Dame 4 Columbus Catholic 1

Regina Catholic 3 Greene County 0

West Liberty 2 St. Albert 1

Western Christian 2 North Fayette Valley 0

Class 2A State Quarterfinals

Cedar Rapids Xavier 1 Marion 0

ADM 2 Pella 1

Bondurant-Farrar 4 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1

Dallas Center-Grimes 1 Waverly-Shell Rock 0

Class 3A State Quarterfinals 

Iowa City West 5 Sioux City West 1

WDM Valley 1 Ankeny Centennial 0 -- 2 OT/PKs

Pleasant Valley 1 Cedar Rapids Prairie 0

Johnston 6 Cedar Falls 0

