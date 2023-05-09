(KMAland) -- Bishop Heelan won the MRC, Harlan won a nail-biter and Treynor and St. Albert rolled to wins in KMAland boys soccer Tuesday.
St. Albert 9 Logan-Magnolia 0
John Helton had three goals while Kyle Irwin added two goals. Adam Denny, Cain Hughes and Noah Galus also had goals. David Helton handed out two assists while Hughes, John Helton, Aaron Kiley, Andrew Crawley and Max Goltl had one apiece.
Harlan 1 AHSTW 0
Stephen Leinen accounted for the lone goal in Harlan’s lone-scoring win.
Atlantic at Kuemper Catholic
No Stats Reported
Panorama 1 Tri-Center 0
Hayden Benson had 10 saves for Tri-Center in the loss
Treynor 6 West Central Valley 0
Sam Burmeister dropped in four goals while Miles Nichols and Brock Poland had one apiece.
Tyler Reelfs and Danny Kinsella had two assists each. Poland, Nichols, Burmeister, Jaret McIntosh, Mason Yochum and Andrew Kellar assisted on goals.
Sioux City West 6 Thomas Jefferson 0
No Stats Reported
Bishop Heelan Catholic 1 Sioux City North 0
George Tsiobanos had Bishop Heelan Catholic’s lone goal in the win, which clinched the Missouri River Conference regular season title for the Crusaders.