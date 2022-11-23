(Sioux City) -- The Sioux City boys swimming team won three events in Tuesday's pentathlon with Spencer.
Those victories came from Kellen Dean in the 50-yard backstroke (27.07) and Hudson Vonk in the 50-yard breast stroke (29.36) and 100-yard IM (57.22). Vonk also took second in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 22.94.
Dean also had a pair of runner-up finishes to his name, taking second behind Vonk in the 100-yard IM with a time of 59.52 and in the 50-yard breaststroke in 30.58.
Michael Licht was second in the 50-yard fly with a time of 25.11.
Check out the full results below.