(Sioux City) -- The Sioux City boys swimming team won three events in Tuesday's pentathlon with Spencer. 

Those victories came from Kellen Dean in the 50-yard backstroke (27.07) and Hudson Vonk in the 50-yard breast stroke (29.36) and 100-yard IM (57.22). Vonk also took second in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 22.94. 

Dean also had a pair of runner-up finishes to his name, taking second behind Vonk in the 100-yard IM with a time of 59.52 and in the 50-yard breaststroke in 30.58. 

Michael Licht was second in the 50-yard fly with a time of 25.11.

Check out the full results below. 

Download PDF pentathalon results.pdf

