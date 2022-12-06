(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central boys swimming tied with Papillion-LaVista on Tuesday afternoon.
The Titans scored 84 points, winning six events, including two individual championships each from Jimmy Koch and Patrick Chase. Koch won the 200 freestyle (1:56.03) and the 500 freestyle (5:09.04), and Chase was the winner of the 50 freestyle (23.97) and 100 butterfly (56.49).
Will Getter, Reilly McMurphy, Arron Matulka and Koch teamed up to win the 200 freestyle relay, and Matulka, Koch, Gavin Rothmeyer and Chase swam for the winning 400 freestyle relay team.