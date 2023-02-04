(KMAland) -- Lewis Central qualified six events and Sioux City will send 13 to the boys state swimming following district swimming on Saturday.
Check out the list of area qualifiers below or the complete list linked here.
Lewis Central
200 yard freestyle relay
400 yard freestyle relay
Patrick Chase — 50 yard freestyle, 100 yard butterfly
Jimmy Koch — 500 yard freestyle
Gavin Rothmeyer — 50 yard freestyle
Sioux City
200 yard medley relay
200 yard freestyle relay
400 yard freestyle relay
Kellen Dean — 200 yard freestyle, 100 yard backstroke
Hunter Henrich — 50 yard freestyle
Michael Licht — 200 yard IM, 100 yard butterfly
Britton Patee — 200 yard freestyle, 500 yard freestyle
Carson Valentine — 100 yard backstroke
Hudson Vonk — 200 yard IM, 100 yard breaststroke