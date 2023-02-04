Lewis Central Titans Logo.png

(KMAland) -- Lewis Central qualified six events and Sioux City will send 13 to the boys state swimming following district swimming on Saturday. 

Check out the list of area qualifiers below or the complete list linked here

Lewis Central 

200 yard freestyle relay

400 yard freestyle relay

Patrick Chase — 50 yard freestyle, 100 yard butterfly

Jimmy Koch — 500 yard freestyle

Gavin Rothmeyer — 50 yard freestyle

Sioux City 

200 yard medley relay

200 yard freestyle relay

400 yard freestyle relay

Kellen Dean — 200 yard freestyle, 100 yard backstroke

Hunter Henrich — 50 yard freestyle

Michael Licht — 200 yard IM, 100 yard butterfly

Britton Patee — 200 yard freestyle, 500 yard freestyle

Carson Valentine — 100 yard backstroke

Hudson Vonk — 200 yard IM, 100 yard breaststroke

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.