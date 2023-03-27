(KMAland) -- Abraham Lincoln and Lewis Central picked up wins while Savannah lost a tight battle in KMAland boys tennis on Monday.
Check out the full rundown below.
Abraham Lincoln 9 Harlan 0
AL’s lineup of Chris Wailes, Blake Higgins, Tyler Powers, Atticus Walker, Luis Rodriguez and Killian McMullen all went 2-0 for the Lynx in the win.
1S (AL): Chris Wailes def. Andrew Andersen (8-0)
2S (AL): Blake Higgins def. Edgar Mena (8-1)
3S (AL): Tyler Powers def. Keyton Francis (8-3)
4S (AL): Atticus Walker def. Eric Torneten (8-1)
5S (AL): Luis Rodriguez def. Garrett Hillwick (8-0)
6S (AL): Killian McMullen def. Colton Hagle (8-1)
1D (AL): Wailes/Powers def. Andersen/Francis (8-2)
2D (AL): Higgins/Walker def. Mena/Torneten (8-1)
3D (AL): Rodriguez/McMullen def. Hillwick/Hagle (8-3)
Lewis Central 9 Thomas Jefferson 0
Christian Jensen, Payton Fort, Drew White, Broedy Johnson, Colby Souther and Bryson Jensen were all two-time winners for Lewis Central in the season-opening win. Full results below:
1S (LC): Christian Jensen def. Ryan Smith (8-2)
2S (LC): Payton Fort def. Jase Mundt (8-0)
3S (LC): Drew White def. Derek Runions (8-0)
4S (LC): Broedy Johnson def. James Collins (8-1)
5S (LC): Colby Souther def. Caleb Hunt (8-0)
6S (LC): Bryson Jensen def. Gavin Belt (8-2)
1D (LC): Jensen/Fort def. Smith/Mundt (8-0)
2D (LC): White/Johnson def. Runions/Collins (8-2)
3D (LC): Souther/Jensen def. Hunt/Belt (8-3)
Trenton 5 Savannah 4
Cole Horton picked up two wins for Savannah on the night, snagging a win at No. 1 singles and No. 2 singles with Connor Herbert.
1S (S): Cole Horton def. Trent Villacampa (8-1)
2S (S): Evan Heftye def. Bradyn Sager (8-2)
3S (S): Noah Gould def. Maverick Sole (8-5)
4S (T): Tucker Otto def. Brighton Kurre (8-4)
5S (T): Victor Markell def. Connor Herbert (8-6)
6S (T): Isaac Dixon def. Cale Higer (9-8)
1D (T): Villacampa/Sager def. Heftye/Gould (9-8)
2D (S): Horton/Herbert def. Otto/Sole (8-3)
3D (T): Markell/Otto def. Kurre/Higer (8-2)