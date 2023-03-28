(KMAland) -- LC, Denison-Schleswig, Heelan, LeMars, SBL, Maryville and Savannah all picked up wins in KMAland boys tennis on Tuesday. Check out the full rundown below.
Lewis Central 7 Kuemper Catholic 2
Lewis Central’s Christian Jensen, Drew White and Broedy Johnson all had two-win nights to lead the Titans in the dual win. Check out the results below.
1S (LC): Christian Jensen def. Max Reinke (8-4)
2S (KC): Mason Reicks def. Payton Fort (8-6)
3S (LC): Drew White def. Jake Hausman (8-5)
4S (LC): Broedy Johnson def. Braxton Lu (8-4)
5S (LC): Colby Souther def. Carter Running (9-8)
6S (LC): Bryson Jensen def. Colby Pudenz (8-6)
1D (LC): C. Jensen/Fort def. Reicks/Hausman (8-2)
2D (LC): White/Johnson def. Reinke/Lu (8-5)
3D (KC): Running/Pudenz def. Souther/B. Jensen (8-5)
Denison-Schleswig 8 Cherokee 1
Denison-Schleswig had 2-0 evenings from Carson Seuntjens, Braden Curnyn, Wyatt Johnson, Gavin Hipnar and Blaine Brodsky. Check out the full results below.
1S (DS): Carson Seuntjens def. Rastin Dublinske (10-0)
2S (DS): Braden Curnyn def. Adam Kohn (10-1)
3S (DS): Wyatt Johnson def. Kaleb Curtis (10-2)
4S (DS): Gavin Hipnar def. Henry Retleff (10-3)
5S (DS): Blaine Brodsky def. Nicholas Alingh (10-3)
6S (C): Jonas Camp def. Hunter Pieper (10-8)
1D (DS): Johnson/Seuntjens def. Dublinske/Kohn (10-0)
2D (DS): Curnyn/Hipnar def. Curtis/Retleff (10-1)
3D (DS): Brodsky/Pieper def. Alingh/Colby Heims (10-1)
Yankton 9 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0
Bishop Heelan Catholic 8 Vermillion 1
No scores available.
LeMars 9 Sioux City North 0
LeMars had a dominant night with nine different players getting at least one win between singles and doubles. Michael Meis, Evan Pratt and Ian Penne all went 2-0.
1S (L): Michael Meis def. Cole Iverner (8-5)
2S (L): Evan Pratt def. Kyler Nieto (8-0)
3S (L): Caden Wurth def. Matt Hawkinson (8-3)
4S (L): Ian Penne def. Jose Valldoldid (8-3)
5S (L): Ryder Mullaly def. Carter Vogt (8-6)
6S (L): Brock Hessenius def. Luis Barrios (8-5)
1D (L): Meis/Pratt def. Iverner/Nieto (8-2)
2D (L): Penne/Devin Devall def. Valldoldid/Vogt (8-2)
3D (L): Joe Rasmussen/Jacob McGill def. Cook/Hawkinson (8-3)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 9 Sioux City West 0
1S (SBL): Tyler Grote won 8-2
2S (SBL): Joe Wright won 8-4
3S (SBL): Nathen Myers won 8-1
4S (SBL): Brayton Ouellette won 8-1
5S (SBL): Braxton VanMeter won 8-0
6S (SBL): Dylan Janzen 8-3
1D (SBL): Wright/Grote won 8-4
2D (SBL): Ouellette/Myers won 8-1
3D (SBL): Carter Gehling/VanMeter 8-2
Maryville 9 Cameron 0
Maryville used 10 different players to pick up nine wins. Check out the results below.
1S (M): Kristian Mendez def. Spencer Pratt (8-0)
2S (M): George Groumoutis def. Andrew Thogmartin (8-1)
3S (M): Landon Baker def. Evan Marshall (8-0)
4S (M): Will Sheil def. Riley Ragan (8-0)
5S (M): Colby Bowles won via forfeit
6S (M): Eli Hawkins won via forfeit
1D (M): Kason Teale/Jaxson Staples def. Pratt/Thogmartin (8-1)
2D (M): Bowles/Nathan Yocorn def. Marshall/Ragan (8-2)
3D (M): AJ Dinsdale/Hawkins won via forfeit
Savannah 8 Bishop LeBlond 1
Savannah got two-win evenings from Cole Horton, Evan Heftye, Noah Gould and Brighton Kurre. Check out the results below.
1S (S): Cole Horton def. Kaiden Baer (8-0)
2S (S): Evan Heftye def. Cole Stevenson (8-0)
3S (S): Noah Gould def. Trey Icke (8-0)
4S (S): Brighton Kurre def. Noah Stevenson (8-6)
5S (BL): Tripp Helsel def. Connor Herbert (8-1)
6S (S): Cale Higer def. Brady Rocha (8-0)
1D (S): Horton/Herbert def. Baer/Helsel (8-0)
2D (S): Heftye/Kurre def. Stevenson/Stevenson (8-1)
3D (S): Gould/Karson Shirrell def. Icke/Rocha (8-1)