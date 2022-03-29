(KMAland) -- Glenwood, Abraham Lincoln and Maryville were all winners in KMAland boys tennis action on Tuesday. View the full rundown below.
Glenwood 7 Southwest Valley 2
Glenwood’s Ben Batten, Brody Taylor, Liam Hays and Kayden Anderson all had 2-0 nights to lead the Rams. Check out the full scores below:
1S (SWV): Gabe Fuller def. Tyler Harger (8-2)
2S (SWV): Evan Timmerman def. Carter Kirsch (8-3)
3S (G): Ben Batten def. Owen Paul (8-4)
4S (G): Brody Taylor def. Slate Goodvin (8-3)
5S (G): Liam Hays def. Parker Boswell (8-4)
6S (G): Kayden Anderson def. Deacon Ganfield (8-1)
1D (G): Harger/Kirsch def. Fuller/Timmerman (8-5)
2D (G): Batten/Taylor def. Paul/Goodvin (8-6)
3D (G): Hays/Anderson def. Boswell/Ganfield (8-1)
Abraham Lincoln 9 Harlan 0
Chris Wailes, Blake Higgins, Tyler Powers, Luis Rodriguez and Atticus Walker picked went 2-0 for the Lynx in the win. View the full scores below:
1S (AL): Chris Wailes def. Andrew Andersen (8-0)
2S (AL): Ty James def. Keyton Francis (8-0)
3S (AL): Blake Higgins def. Edgar Mena (8-4)
4S (AL): Tyler Powers def. Eric Torneten (8-0)
5S (AL): Luis Rodriguez def. Garrett Hillwick (8-0)
6S (AL): Atticus Walker def. Abram Wilwerding (8-1)
1D (AL): Wailes/Higgins def. Anderson/Mena (8-0)
2D (AL): Powers/Rodriguez def. Francis/Torneten (8-2)
3D (AL): Walker/Killian McMullen def. Hillwick/Wilwerding (8-0)
Yankton 10 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0
1S (Y): Gage Becker def. Jacob Liewer (10-1)
2S (Y): Ryan Schulte def. Luka Ernesti (10-2)
3S (Y): Zac Briggs def. Jason Breen (10-0)
4S (Y): Harrison Krajewski def. Carter Kuehl (10-1)
5S (Y): Dylan Ridgway def. Nathan Lawler (10-0)
6S (Y): Miles Krajewski def. Nick Miller (10-2)
1D (Y): Becker/Briggs def. Liewer/Ernesti (10-1)
2D (Y): Schulte/M. Krajewski def. Breen/Kuehl (10-0)
3D (Y): H. Krajewski/Ridgway def. Lawler/Miller (10-1)
Bishop Heelan Catholic Vermillion (MISSING)
No scores reported.
Maryville 9 Cameron 0
Carson Kempf, James DiStefano, Jaxson Staples, George Groumoutis and Collin Sowards all went 2-0 for the Spoofhounds in the win. The full scores:
1S (M): Carson Kempf def. Spencer Pratt (8-2)
2S (M): James DiStefano def. Samuel Smith (8-1)
3S (M): Jaxson Staples def. Brett Henry (8-2)
4S (M): George Groumoutis def. Isaak Perkins (8-1)
5S (M): Collin Sowards def. Noah Jaggars (8-2)
6S (M): Landon Baker def. Riley Ragan (8-0)
1D: Kempf/DiStefano def. Pratt/Smith (8-2)
2D: Kason Teale/Staples def. Henry/Perkins (8-0)
3D: Groumoutis/Sowards def. Jaggars/Ragan (8-2)