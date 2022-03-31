Maryville Spoofhounds Logo

(KMAland) -- The Maryville boys cruised to a 9-0 win over Lafayette to move to 2-0 on the season.

Six of the wins for the Spoofhounds were by forfeit with Carson Kempf and James DiStefano winning at No. 1 and 2 singles before Kason Teale and Jaxson Staples teamed up to win at No. 1 doubles.

View the complete rundown below:

SINGLES

Carson Kempf  8-0  Christopher Arias

James DiStefano  8-0 Caeden Bayer

Jaxson Staples   win by forfeit

George Groumoutis  win by forfeit

Colby Bowles  win by forfeit

Collin Sowards  win by forfeit

DOUBLES

Kason Teale/Jaxson Staples  8-0  Arias/Bayer

Groumoutis/Bowles win by forfeit

Sowards/Landon Baker win by forfeit

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.