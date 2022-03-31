(KMAland) -- The Maryville boys cruised to a 9-0 win over Lafayette to move to 2-0 on the season.
Six of the wins for the Spoofhounds were by forfeit with Carson Kempf and James DiStefano winning at No. 1 and 2 singles before Kason Teale and Jaxson Staples teamed up to win at No. 1 doubles.
View the complete rundown below:
SINGLES
Carson Kempf 8-0 Christopher Arias
James DiStefano 8-0 Caeden Bayer
Jaxson Staples win by forfeit
George Groumoutis win by forfeit
Colby Bowles win by forfeit
Collin Sowards win by forfeit
DOUBLES
Kason Teale/Jaxson Staples 8-0 Arias/Bayer
Groumoutis/Bowles win by forfeit
Sowards/Landon Baker win by forfeit