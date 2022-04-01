(KMAland) -- Lewis Central and Savannah were winners in boys tennis action in KMAland Friday.
Lewis Central 5 Clarinda 4
Lewis Central’s Preston Kathol, Broedy Johnson, and Drew White all had 2-0 nights to help the Titan’s sneak past Clarinda. View the full results below:
1S (CLA): Nathan Brown def. Christian Jensen (8-5)
2S (CLA): Lance Regehr def. Payton Fort (8-2)
3S (CLA): Kale Downey def. Colby Souther (8-4)
4S (LC): Drew White def. Sant Dow (9-7)
5S (LC): Preston Kathol def. Luke Baker (8-3)
6S (LC): Broedy Johnson def. Grant Barr (8-0)
1D (CLA): Brown/Regehr def. Jensen/Souther (8-2)
2D (LC): Fort/Kathol def. Downey/Dow (8-4)
3D (LC): White/Johnson def. Baker/Barr (8-1)
Savannah 8 Maryville 1
Savannah’s Evan Heftye, Cole Horton, Reid Courtney, Noah Gould, and Connor Herbert went 2-0 in the win. View the full scores below:
1S (SAV): Cole Horton def. Carson Kempf (8-0)
2S (SAV): Evan Heftye def. Kason Teale (8-3)
3S (MV): James DiStefano def. Matt Collier (8-4)
4S (SAV): Reid Courtney def. Jaxson Stapes (8-2)
5S (SAV): Noah Gould def. George Groumoutis (9-7)
6S (SAV): Connor Herbert def. Colby Bowles (8-2)
1D (SAV): Collier/Heftye def. Kempf/Distefano (8-1)
2D (SAV): Horton/Herbert def. Teale/Staples (8-4)
3D (SAV): Courtney/Gould def. Groumoutis/Bowles (8-0)
MISSING: Sioux City East at Sioux City North