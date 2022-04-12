(KMAland) -- St. Albert took a big win over Shenandoah, Denison-Schleswig knocked off Sioux City East and LeMars was also a winner in KMAland boys tennis on Tuesday.
St. Albert 6 Shenandoah 3
St. Albert swept the doubles to pick up a key Hawkeye Ten Conference win. Carter White, Dan McGrath and Mason Myers went a perfect 2-0 for the Falcons in the victory.
1S (SA): Carter White def. Andrew Lawrence (9-8, 7-5 TB)
2S (SA): Dan McGrath def. Josh Schuster (8-5)
3S (SH): Eli Schuster def. Cole Pekny (8-4)
4S (SH): Paul Schlachter def. William Tillman (8-1)
5S (SH): Dylan Gray def. Reese Pekny (8-2)
6S (SA): Mason Myers def. Drew Morelock (8-4)
1D (SA): White/McGrath def. Schuster/Schuster (8-3)
2D (SA): C. Pekny/Tallman def. Lawrence/Gray (8-6)
3D (SA): R. Pekny/Meyers def. Schlachter/Morelock (8-3)
Denison-Schleswig 6 Sioux City East 3
Denison-Schleswig’s Harrison Dahm and Gavin Hipnar were 2-0 to lead the Monarchs in the non-conference victory. Jax Theeler led Sioux City East with a two-win evening of his own.
1S (DS): Carson Seuntjens def. Lincoln Colling (8-1)
2S (DS): Harrison Dahm def. Cole Ritchie (8-6)
3S (DS): Braden Curnyn def. Preston Dobbs (8-3)
4S (SCE): Jax Theeler def. Wyatt Johnson (8-5)
5S (DS): Blaine Brodsky def. Jackson Johnson (8-5)
6S (DS): Gavin Hipnar def. Nick Mickelson (8-1)
1D (SCE): Colling/Ritchie def. Johnson/Seuntjens (8-3)
2D (SCE): Dobbs/Theeler def. Brodsky/Curnyn (9-7)
3D (DS): Dahm/Hipnar def. Johnson/Mickelsen (8-0)
Other Area Winners
LeMars 9 Sioux City West 0