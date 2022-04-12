St. Albert Falcons Logo
(KMAland) -- St. Albert took a big win over Shenandoah, Denison-Schleswig knocked off Sioux City East and LeMars was also a winner in KMAland boys tennis on Tuesday.

St. Albert 6 Shenandoah 3 

St. Albert swept the doubles to pick up a key Hawkeye Ten Conference win. Carter White, Dan McGrath and Mason Myers went a perfect 2-0 for the Falcons in the victory.

1S (SA): Carter White def. Andrew Lawrence (9-8, 7-5 TB)

2S (SA): Dan McGrath def. Josh Schuster (8-5)

3S (SH): Eli Schuster def. Cole Pekny (8-4)

4S (SH): Paul Schlachter def. William Tillman (8-1)

5S (SH): Dylan Gray def. Reese Pekny (8-2)

6S (SA): Mason Myers def. Drew Morelock (8-4)

1D (SA): White/McGrath def. Schuster/Schuster (8-3)

2D (SA): C. Pekny/Tallman def. Lawrence/Gray (8-6)

3D (SA): R. Pekny/Meyers def. Schlachter/Morelock (8-3)

Denison-Schleswig 6 Sioux City East 3 

Denison-Schleswig’s Harrison Dahm and Gavin Hipnar were 2-0 to lead the Monarchs in the non-conference victory. Jax Theeler led Sioux City East with a two-win evening of his own.

1S (DS): Carson Seuntjens def. Lincoln Colling (8-1)

2S (DS): Harrison Dahm def. Cole Ritchie (8-6)

3S (DS): Braden Curnyn def. Preston Dobbs (8-3)

4S (SCE): Jax Theeler def. Wyatt Johnson (8-5)

5S (DS): Blaine Brodsky def. Jackson Johnson (8-5)

6S (DS): Gavin Hipnar def. Nick Mickelson (8-1)

1D (SCE): Colling/Ritchie def. Johnson/Seuntjens (8-3)

2D (SCE): Dobbs/Theeler def. Brodsky/Curnyn (9-7)

3D (DS): Dahm/Hipnar def. Johnson/Mickelsen (8-0)

Other Area Winners

LeMars 9 Sioux City West 0

