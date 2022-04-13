(KMAland) -- The Maryville boys tennis team picked up a tight 5-4 win over St. Pius X in Midland Empire Conference play on Wednesday.
James DiStefano and George Groumoutis led the way for the Spoofhounds (4-1) with a pair of wins each in the victory. View the full scores below.
1S (SPX): Robert Sharp def. Carson Kempf (8-3)
2S (M): Kason Teale def. Joseph Kallenberger (8-4)
3S (M): James DiStefano def. Zachary Mitchell (8-0)
4S (SPX): Nathaniel Truong def. Jaxson Staples due to medial forfeit
5S (M): George Groumoutis def. Clark Shields (8-4)
6S (SPX): Ryan King def. Collin Sowards (8-0)
1D (SPX): Sharp/Kallenberger def. Teale/Staples (8-3)
2D (M): Kempf/Colby Bowles def. Mitchell/Truong (9-8, 10-8 TB)
3D (M): DiStefano/Groumoutis def. Shields/King (8-3)