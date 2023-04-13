(KMAland) -- Maryville swept Clarinda, Red Oak took down SW Valley, LC edged AL, Audubon grabbed a rare dual win and Denison-Schleswig & LeMars were also winners in KMAland boys tennis on Thursday.
Maryville 9 Clarinda 0
Maryville rolled to the win behind two-win nights from Kristian Mendez, Kason Teale, George Groumoutis, Jaxson Staples, Landon Baker and Will Sheil.
1S (M): Kristian Mendez def. Drake Riddle (8-1)
2S (M): Kason Teale def. Grant Barr (8-0)
3S (M): George Groumoutis def. Dillon Hunter (8-0)
4S (M): Jaxson Staples def. Brady Cox (8-1)
5S (M): Landon Baker def. Paxton Tomkinson (8-1)
6S (M): Will Sheil def. Ian Smith (8-3)
1D (M): Teale/Staples def. Riddle/Barr (8-3)
2D (M): Mendez/Sheil def. Hunter/Smith (8-1)
3D (M): Groumoutis/Sheil def. Cox/Tomkinson (8-0)
Red Oak 6 Southwest Valley 3
Red Oak’s Brett Erickson, Braden Woods and Jonah Wemhoff went 2-0 for the Tigers in the dual win.
1S (SWV): Evan Timmerman def. Max DeVries (8-2)
2S (RO): Brett Erickson def. Owen Paul (8-1)
3S (SWV): Slate Goodvin-Kinnaird def. Joshua LeRette (8-5)
4S (RO): Braden Woods def. Logan Westlake (8-3)
5S (RO): Jonah Wemhoff def. Parker Boswell (8-5)
6S (SWV): Matthew Means def. James Gass (8-5)
1D (RO): DeVries/Erickson def. Timmerman/Paul (8-5)
2D (RO): Woods/Wemhoff def. Goodwin-Kinnaird/Westlake (8-6)
3D (RO): LeRette/Gass def. Boswell/Means (9-8 (4))
Lewis Central 5 Abraham Lincoln 4
Broedy Johnson scored a 2-0 night for Lewis Central in helping Titans to the tight in-city win. Tyler Powers and Killian McMullen were also 2-0 for Abraham Lincoln.
1S (LC): Christian Jensen def. Chris Wailes (8-5)
2S (LC): Payton Fort def. Blake Higgins (8-2)
3S (AL): Tyler Powers def. Drew White (8-6)
4S (LC): Broedy Johnson def. Atticus Walker (8-1)
5S (LC): Colby Souther def. Luis Rodriguez (8-5)
6S (AL): Killian McMullen def. Bryson Jensen (8-6)
1D (AL): Wailes/Powers def. Jensen/Fort (8-4)
2D (LC): White/Johnson def. Higgins/Walker (8-2)
3D (AL): Rodriguez/McMullen def. Souther/Jensen (9-8 (4))
Audubon 6 Harlan 3
Audubon picked up their first dual win in four years behind two wins from Isaac Jackson, Eli Deist and Carson Matthews. Harlan’s Keyton Francis also had a two-win dual.
1S (A): Isaac Jackson def. Andrew Anderson (8-5)
2S (A): Eli Deist def. Edgar Mena (8-3)
3S (H): Keyton Francis def. Sawyer Toft (8-0)
4S (A): Connor Christensen def. Eric Torneten (8-5)
5S (A): Carson Matthews def. Garrett Hillwick (8-5)
6S (H): Colton Hagle def. Lincoln Sorter (8-4)
1D (A): Jackson/Deist def. Anderson/Mena (8-4)
2D (H): Francis/Torneten def. Toft/Christensen (8-6)
3D (A): Matthews/Sorter def. Hillwick/Hagle (8-4)
Denison-Schleswig 5 Bishop Heelan Catholic 4
Carson Seuntjens and Wyatt Johnson were both 2-0 for Denison-Schleswig in the tight dual win. Heelan’s Jason Breen and Ikey Scott also went 2-0.
1S (DS): Carson Seuntjens def. Luke Ernesti (10-1)
2S (DS): Braden Curnyn def. Brady Schultz (10-7)
3S (DS): Wyatt Johnson def. Carter Kuehl (10-5)
4S (H): Jason Breen def. Gavin Hipnar (10-2)
5S (DS): Blaine Brodsky def. Jack Bousquet (10-5)
6S (H): Ikey Scott def. Cole Kastner (10-8)
1D (DS): Johnson/Seuntjens def. Bousquet/Ernesti (10-2)
2D (H): Kuehl/Schultz def. Curnyn/Hipnar (10-4)
3D (H): Breen/Scott def. Brodsky/Kastner (10-5)
LeMars 6 Estherville-Lincoln Central 3
LeMars went 5-1 in singles before a 1-2 showing in doubles, getting wins from seven different players.
1S (L): Evan Pratt def. Kaleb Young (8-6)
2S (L): Caden Wurth def. Matt Valen (8-3)
3S (L): Ian Penne def. Brenden Lungren (8-3)
4S (L): Devin DeVall def. Rhett Goebel (8-0)
5S (ELC): Julio Barajas def. Joe Rasmussen (9-7)
6S (L): Ryder Mullaly def. Leo Fortin (8-1)
1D (ELC): Young/Lundgren def. Pratt/Wurth (8-5)
2D (ELC): Valen/Barajas def. Penne/DeVall (9-8 (5))
3D (L): Rasmussen/Jacob McGill def. Goebel/Fortin (8-5)