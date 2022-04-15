(KMAland) -- Clarke was a 5-4 winner over Creston in the only KMAland boys tennis action Friday.
Clarke 5 Creston 4
Luke Tebbenkamp and Isaac Shields paced Creston's efforts with 2-0 outings.
1S (CLAR): John Reynoldson def. Avery Fuller (8-1)
2S (CLAR): RJ McCoy def. Conner Wiley (8-6)
3S (CLAR): JD Sitzman def. Braeton Rinner (8-5)
4S (CLAR): Aydan Dinham def. Carson Cooper (8-1)
5S (CRES): Luke Tebbenkamp def. Nathaniel Rowe (8-2)
6S (CRES): Isaac Shields def. Cooper Bahls (8-0)
1D (CRES): Fuller/Wiley def. McCoy/Sitzman (8-3)
2D (CRES): Reynoldson/Dinham def. Rinner/Cooper (8-0)
3D (CRES): Tebbenkamp/Shields def. Rowe/Johnson (9-8) (7-5)