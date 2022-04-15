KMAland Tennis 3

(KMAland) -- Clarke was a 5-4 winner over Creston in the only KMAland boys tennis action Friday. 

Clarke 5 Creston 4 

Luke Tebbenkamp and Isaac Shields paced Creston's efforts with 2-0 outings. 

1S (CLAR): John Reynoldson def. Avery Fuller (8-1)

2S (CLAR): RJ McCoy def. Conner Wiley (8-6)

3S (CLAR): JD Sitzman def. Braeton Rinner (8-5)

4S (CLAR): Aydan Dinham def. Carson Cooper (8-1)

5S (CRES): Luke Tebbenkamp def. Nathaniel Rowe (8-2)

6S (CRES): Isaac Shields def. Cooper Bahls (8-0)

1D (CRES): Fuller/Wiley def. McCoy/Sitzman (8-3)

2D (CRES): Reynoldson/Dinham def. Rinner/Cooper (8-0)

3D (CRES): Tebbenkamp/Shields def. Rowe/Johnson (9-8) (7-5) 

