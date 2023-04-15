(Boone) -- Denison-Schleswig took third at the Boone Invite while Creston was sixth.
The Monarchs totaled 117 points and the Panthers tallied 34.
Wyatt Johnson picked up 27 team points for Denison-Schleswig with a title in No. 3 Singles. Johnson beat an opponent from North Polk in the first round (9-0) and beat Ames' Oliver Fields (5-4) and Boone's Luke Moore (5-4) to make the finals, where he beat North Polk's Noah Lindell (8-1).
Carson Seuntjens finished second in No. 1 singles. Seuntjens recorded wins over Creston's Connor Wiley (8-1), Ames' Anirudh Manimara (7-2) and Boone's Cody Overland (6-3) before falling to North Polk's Ethan Moon (7-2) in the finals.
Braden Curnyn was third in No. 2 singles. He beat Creston's Spencer Brown (7-2) and Ames' Anthony Colburn (7-2) before falling to Boone's Wesley Baber (9-0) and North Polk's Easton Moon (9-0).
Blaine Brodsky & Gavin Hipnar went 2-2 in No. 1 doubles while Cole Kastner and Hunter Pieper did the same in No. 2 doubles. Brin Launderville and Jorge Zuniga had a 1-3 day at No. 3 doubles.