(KMAland) -- St. Albert, Kuemper Catholic, Maryville and Savannah were area winners in boys tennis on Monday.
St. Albert 6 Clarinda 3
St. Albert’s Noah Narmi, McCoy Daley and William Tallman were all 2-0 in the dual win. Paxton Tomkinson won twice for Clarinda.
1S (C): Drake Riddle def. Cole Pekny (8-3)
2S (SA): Noah Narmi def. Ben Miller (8-4)
3S (SA): McCoy Daley def. Dillon Hunter (8-3)
4S (SA): William Tallman def. Brady Cox (8-3)
5S (C): Paxton Tomkinson def. Nolan Smith (8-4)
6S (SA): Jaxson Lehnen def. Ian Smith (8-4)
1D (SA): Pekny/Tallman def. Riddle/Miller (8-3)
2D (SA): Narmi/Daley def. Hunter/Cox (8-0)
3D (C): Tomkinson/Smith def. Smith/Lehnen (8-5)
Kuemper Catholic 9 Harlan 0
Kuemper Catholic used nine different players to pick up the Hawkeye Ten Conference sweep.
1S (KC): Josh Langel def. Andrew Andersen (10-4)
2S (KC): Hans Kraus def. Edgar Mena (10-3)
3S (KC): Max Reincke def. Keyton Francis (10-1)
4S (KC): Mason Ricks def. Eric Torneten (10-0)
5S (KC): Jake Hausman def. Garrett Hillwick (10-0)
6S (KC): Braxton Lu def. Colton Hagle (10-1)
1D (KC): Reincke/Reicks def. Andersen/Mena (10-0)
2D (KC): Colby Pudenz/Carter Running def. Francis/Torneten (10-0)
3D (KC): Lu/Landon Pottebaum def. Hillwick/Hagle (10-0)
Chariton 6 Creston 3
Carson Cooper went 2-0 to lead the way for Creston in the dual.
1S (CH): Spencer Smith def. Conner Wiley (8-4)
2S (CH): Zach Poling def. Gavin Millslagle (8-0)
3S (CH): Blane Wallace def. Lucas Rushing (8-4)
4S (CH): Gage Hart def. Ben Hill (8-4)
5S (CR): Carson Cooper def. Kade Williams (8-3)
6S (CR): Damion Meyer def. Dominique Colburn (9-7)
1D (CH): Smith/Wallace def. Wiley/Millslagle (8-4)
2D (CR): Rushing/Cooper def. Poling/Hart (9-7)
3D (CH): Williams/Colburn def. Hill/Meyer (8-6)
Maryville 5 Trenton 4
George Groumoutis went 2-0 for Maryville to lead the tight dual win.
1S (M): Kristian Mendez def. Trent Villacampa (8-1)
2S (M): Kason Teale def. Bradyn Sager (8-4)
3S (M): George Groumoutis def. Maverick Sole (8-2)
4S (M): Jaxson Staples def. Tucker Otto (8-6)
5S (T): Victor Markell def. Landon Baker (8-6)
6S (T): Isaac Dixon def. Will Sheil (8-1)
1D (T): Villacampa/Sager def. Teale/Staples (9-7)
2D (T): Sole/Otto def. Mendez/Sheil (8-5)
3D (M): Groumoutis/Baker def. Markell/Dixon (8-4)
Savannah 7 St. Pius X 2
Cole Horton, Noah Gould and Brighton Kurre all went 2-0 on the night for Savannah.
1S (SAV): Cole Horton def. Justin Janasz (8-0)
2S (SAV): Evan Heftye def. Clark Shields (8-5)
3S (SAV): Noah Gould def. Ryan King (8-5)
4S (SPX): Jason Osten def. Connor Herbert (8-2)
5S (SAV): Brighton Kurre def. Adam Champagne (8-2)
6S (SAV): Connor Engel def. Christian Warner (8-4)
1D (SAV): Horton/Gould def. Janasz/Osten (8-0)
2D (SPX): Shields/King def. Heftye/Herbert (9-7)
3D (SAV): Kurre/Cale Higer def. Champagne/Warner (8-4)