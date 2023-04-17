St. Albert Logo

(KMAland) -- St. Albert, Kuemper Catholic, Maryville and Savannah were area winners in boys tennis on Monday.

St. Albert 6 Clarinda 3 

St. Albert’s Noah Narmi, McCoy Daley and William Tallman were all 2-0 in the dual win. Paxton Tomkinson won twice for Clarinda.

1S (C): Drake Riddle def. Cole Pekny (8-3)

2S (SA): Noah Narmi def. Ben Miller (8-4)

3S (SA): McCoy Daley def. Dillon Hunter (8-3)

4S (SA): William Tallman def. Brady Cox (8-3)

5S (C): Paxton Tomkinson def. Nolan Smith (8-4)

6S (SA): Jaxson Lehnen def. Ian Smith (8-4)

1D (SA): Pekny/Tallman def. Riddle/Miller (8-3)

2D (SA): Narmi/Daley def. Hunter/Cox (8-0)

3D (C): Tomkinson/Smith def. Smith/Lehnen (8-5)

Kuemper Catholic 9 Harlan 0 

Kuemper Catholic used nine different players to pick up the Hawkeye Ten Conference sweep.

1S (KC): Josh Langel def. Andrew Andersen (10-4)

2S (KC): Hans Kraus def. Edgar Mena (10-3)

3S (KC): Max Reincke def. Keyton Francis (10-1)

4S (KC): Mason Ricks def. Eric Torneten (10-0)

5S (KC): Jake Hausman def. Garrett Hillwick (10-0)

6S (KC): Braxton Lu def. Colton Hagle (10-1)

1D (KC): Reincke/Reicks def. Andersen/Mena (10-0)

2D (KC): Colby Pudenz/Carter Running def. Francis/Torneten (10-0)

3D (KC): Lu/Landon Pottebaum def. Hillwick/Hagle (10-0)

Chariton 6 Creston 3 

Carson Cooper went 2-0 to lead the way for Creston in the dual.

1S (CH): Spencer Smith def. Conner Wiley (8-4)

2S (CH): Zach Poling def. Gavin Millslagle (8-0)

3S (CH): Blane Wallace def. Lucas Rushing (8-4)

4S (CH): Gage Hart def. Ben Hill (8-4)

5S (CR): Carson Cooper def. Kade Williams (8-3)

6S (CR): Damion Meyer def. Dominique Colburn (9-7)

1D (CH): Smith/Wallace def. Wiley/Millslagle (8-4)

2D (CR): Rushing/Cooper def. Poling/Hart (9-7)

3D (CH): Williams/Colburn def. Hill/Meyer (8-6)

Maryville 5 Trenton 4 

George Groumoutis went 2-0 for Maryville to lead the tight dual win.

1S (M): Kristian Mendez def. Trent Villacampa (8-1)

2S (M): Kason Teale def. Bradyn Sager (8-4)

3S (M): George Groumoutis def. Maverick Sole (8-2)

4S (M): Jaxson Staples def. Tucker Otto (8-6)

5S (T): Victor Markell def. Landon Baker (8-6)

6S (T): Isaac Dixon def. Will Sheil (8-1)

1D (T): Villacampa/Sager def. Teale/Staples (9-7)

2D (T): Sole/Otto def. Mendez/Sheil (8-5)

3D (M): Groumoutis/Baker def. Markell/Dixon (8-4)

Savannah 7 St. Pius X 2 

Cole Horton, Noah Gould and Brighton Kurre all went 2-0 on the night for Savannah.

1S (SAV): Cole Horton def. Justin Janasz (8-0)

2S (SAV): Evan Heftye def. Clark Shields (8-5)

3S (SAV): Noah Gould def. Ryan King (8-5)

4S (SPX): Jason Osten def. Connor Herbert (8-2)

5S (SAV): Brighton Kurre def. Adam Champagne (8-2)

6S (SAV): Connor Engel def. Christian Warner (8-4)

1D (SAV): Horton/Gould def. Janasz/Osten (8-0)

2D (SPX): Shields/King def. Heftye/Herbert (9-7)

3D (SAV): Kurre/Cale Higer def. Champagne/Warner (8-4)

