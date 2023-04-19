(KMAland) -- A pair of Maryville boys tennis players took second in their draws at the Cameron Tennis Tournament on Wednesday.
Kristian Mendez finished second in Flight 1 singles while George Groumoutis was second in Flight 2 singles. Kason Teale and Jaxson Staples teamed up to take third in Flight 1 doubles.
Savannah’s Cole Horton and Evan Heftye finished in first place in Flight 1 and Flight 2 singles, respectively. The Savages also won at No. 1 and 2 doubles and finished third in No. 3 doubles.
Check out Maryville’s full results courtesy of Coach Nicole McGinness below:
Flight 1 singles - Kristian Mendez 6-0 Garrison Otto of Trenton, won 6-2 Adams of Chilli, 6-2 Werner of Warrensburg, 0-6 Cole Horton of Savannah for 2nd place medalist
Flight 2 singles - George Groumoutis 6-0 Seth Doolittle of Trenton, 6-4 Collins of Chilli,6-1 Ward of Warrensburg, 2-6 Evan Heftye of Savannah for 2nd place medalist
Flight 1 doubles- Kason and Jaxson 7-5 Villacampa/Sager of Trenton,6-0 Peterson/Reeter of Chilli, 4-6 Conley/Huang of Warrensburg, 6-0 Payer/Pasqua of Lafayette Co (Higgingsville) for 3rd place medalists
Flight 2 doubles - Landon Baker and Will Sheil 1-6 Sole/T Otto of Trenton6-4 Thantham/Savage of Chilli, 1-6 Ward/Hynes of Warrensburg
Flight 3 doubles - Colby Bowles and AJ Dinsdale 6-7 (6-8) Markell/DIxon of Trenton, 7-5 Snider/Lyford of Chilli, 3-6 Rehn/Moore of Warrensburg
Miles Poynter and Andrew Ferris played for Cameron and went 1-2 on the day for varsity