(Des Moines) -- The Abraham Lincoln boys tennis team went 1-1 in Des Moines on Saturday.
The Lynx beat Des Moines East (11-0) and lost to WDM Valley (11-0). Check out the full results below.
Abraham Lincoln 11 Des Moines East 0
1S (AL): Chris Wales def. Jaden Luong (6-1, 6-1)
2S (AL): Ty James def. Isaiah Fisher (6-0, 6-0)
3S (AL): Blake Higgins def. Samuel Wagner (6-1, 6-1)
4S (AL): Luis Rodriguez def. Samuel Wagner (6-0, 6-0)
5S (AL): Atticus Walker def. Carter Hexamer (6-2, 6-0)
6S (AL): Killian McMullen def. Andy Decker (6-0, 6-0)
1D (AL): Wailes/Higgins def. Luong/Fisher (6-0, 6-2)
2D (AL): Higgins/Walker def. Wagner/Matthew Mila (6-0, 6-0)
3D (AL): Rodriguez/McMullen def. Hexamer/Decker (6-0, 6-1)
4D (AL): Camden Wyant/Johnathan Booms-Ryan def. Christopher Ramirez-Chavez/Henry Hall (6-1, 6-0)
5D (AL): Ethan Heizer/Cole Schroeder win via forfeit (6-0, 6-0)
WDM Valley 11 Abraham Lincoln 0
1S (WDM): Tyson Trimble def. Chris Wailes (6-4, 6-3)
2S (WDM): Hank Lucas def. Ty James (6-1, 1-6, 1-0 (10-2))
3S (WDM): Connor Fogerty def. Blake Higgins (6-1, 6-2)
4S (WDM): Eli Stahl def. Luis Rodriguez (6-1, 6-0)
5S (WDM): Dom Truong def. Atticus Walker (6-0, 6-1)
6S (WDM): Drake Luong def. Killian McMullen (6-1, 6-3)
1D (WDM): Cam Johnson/Vyas Amiker def. Wailes/James (6-1, 6-4)
2D (WDM): Rafe Axne/Lucas def. Higgins/Walker (6-1, 6-0)
3D (WDM): Luke Berg/Seppe Frattiani def. Rodriguez/McMullen (6-0, 6-1)
4D (WDM): Eli Stahl/Cael Micka win via forfeit (6-0, 6-0)
5D (WDM): Holden Westman/Tyler Emanuel def. Cole Schroeder/Ethan Heizer (6-1, 6-1)