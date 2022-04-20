(KMAland) -- Lewis Central rolled to a 9-0 win over Harlan in the only KMAland boys tennis action that took place on Wednesday night.
Check out the full results from that meet below.
Lewis Central 9 Harlan 0
Christian Jensen, Payton Fort, Colby Souther, Drew White, Preston Kathol and Broedy Johnson led the Titans to their shutout win with 2-0 performances.
1S (LC): Christian Jensen def. Andrew Andersen (8-1)
2S (LC): Payton Fort def. Keaton Francis (8-0)
3S (LC): Colby Souther def. Edgar Mena (8-1)
4S (LC): Drew White def. Eric Torneten (8-0)
5S (LC): Preston Kathol def. Garrett Hillwick (8-1)
6S (LC): Broedy Johnson def. Abram Wilwerding (8-0)
1D (LC): Jensen/Souther def. Andersen/Francis (8-3)
2D (LC): Fort/Kathol def. Mena/Torneten (8-1)
3D (LC): White/Johnson def. Hillwick/Wilwerding (8-0)