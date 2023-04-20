(KMAland) -- Shenandoah, Atlantic, LC and Maryville all finished with shutout wins while Red Oak and Glenwood were other winners in KMAland boys tennis on Thursday.
Shenandoah 9 Harlan 0
Shenandoah’s Andrew Lawrence, Dylan Gray, Lucas Sun, Seth Zwickel, Teagan Brunk and Drew Morelock all went 2-0 for Shenandoah.
1S (S): Andrew Lawrence def. Andrew Anderson (10-0)
2S (S): Dylan Gray def. Edgar Mena (10-1)
3S (S): Lucas Sun def. Keyton Francis (10-3)
4S (S): Seth Zwickel def. Eric Torneten (10-1)
5S (S): Teagan Brunk def. Garrett Hillwick (10-3)
6S (S): Drew Morelock def. Colton Hagle (10-1)
1D (S): Lawrence/Gray def. Anderson/Mena (10-1)
2D (S): Sun/Zwickel def. Francis/Torneten (10-2)
3D (S): Brunk/Morelock def. Hillwick/Hagle (10-4)
Atlantic 9 Clarinda 0
Atlantic’s Clevi Johnson, Nolan Waters, Kinnick Juhl, Alex Rosenbaum, Isaac Henson and Michael Hotze all went 2-0 for the Trojans.
1S (A): Clevi Johnson def. Drake Riddle (10-4)
2S (A): Nolan Waters def. Grant Barr (10-1)
3S (A): Kinnick Juhl def. Ben Miller (10-1)
4S (A): Alex Rosenbaum def. Brady Cox (10-0)
5S (A): Isaac Henson def. Dillon Hunter (10-2)
6S (A): Michael Hotze def. Ian Smith (10-4)
1D (A): Waters/Juhl def. Riddle/Barr (10-1)
2D (A): Johnson/Rosenbaum def. Miller/Cox (10-1)
3D (A): Henson/Hotze def. Hunter/Smith (10-1)
Maryville 9 Chillicothe 0
Kristian Mendez, Kason Teale, George Groumoutis, Jaxson Staples and Will Sheil all went 2-0 for Maryville, which used seven different players in the sweep.
1S (M): Kristian Mendez def. Josh Adams (8-5)
2S (M): Kason Teale def. Jadon Collins (8-4)
3S (M): George Groumoutis def. Jackson Reeter (8-4)
4S (M): Jaxson Staples def. Andrew Snider (8-3)
5S (M): Will Sheil def. Parker Savage (8-5)
6S (M): Colby Bowles def. Austin Lyford (8-2)
1D (M): Teale/Staples def. Adams/Collins (8-3)
2D (M): Mendez/Sheil def. Reeter/Savage (8-5)
3D (M): Groumoutis/AJ Dinsdale def. Snider/Lyford (8-0)
Red Oak 8 St. Albert 1
Max DeVries, Brett Erickson, Joshua LeRette and James Gass all went 2-0 for Red Oak in the win.
1S (RO): Max DeVries def. Cole Pekny (8-5)
2S (RO): Brett Erickson def. Noah Narmi (9-7)
3S (RO): Joshua LeRette def. McCoy Daley (8-6)
4S (RO): Braden Woods def. William Tallman (8-6)
5S (RO): Jonah Wemhoff def. Nolan Smith (8-2)
6S (RO): James Gass def. Jaxson Lehnen (8-4)
1D (RO): DeVries/Erickson def. Pekny/Tallman (8-1)
2D (SA): Narmi/Daley def. Woods/Wemhoff (8-3)
3D (SA): LeRette/Gass def. Smith/Lehnen (8-2)
Lewis Central 9 Red Oak 0
1S (LC): Christian Jensen def. Max DeVries (8-2)
2S (LC): Payton Fort def. Brett Erickson (8-0)
3S (LC): Drew White def. Braden Woods (8-1)
4S (LC): Broedy Johnson def. Jonah Wemhoff (8-4)
5S (LC): Colby Souther def. James Gass (8-1)
6S (LC): Bryson Jensen def. Griffin Eubank (8-5)
1D (LC): C. Jensen/Fort def. DeVries/Erickson (8-0)
2D (LC): White/Johnson def. Woods/Wemhoff (8-1)
3D (LC): Souther/B. Jensen def. Gass/Eubank (8-1)
Lewis Central 8 St. Albert 1
The Titans were led by 2-0 evenings from Christian Jensen, Payton Fort, Drew White, Broedy Johnson and Colby Souther.
1S (LC): Christian Jensen def. Cole Pekny (8-0)
2S (LC): Payton Fort def. Noah Narmi (8-6)
3S (LC): Drew White def. McCoy Daley (8-1)
4S (LC): Broedy Johnson def. William Tallman (9-8 (6))
5S (LC): Colby Souther def. Nolan Smith (8-1)
6S (SA): Jaxson Lehnen def. Bryson Jensen (9-8 (5))
1D (LC): C. Jensen/Fort def. Pekny/Tallman (8-0)
2D (LC): White/Johnson def. Narmi/Daley (8-4)
3D (LC): Souther/B. Jensen def. Smith/Lehnen (8-4)
Glenwood 8 Southwest Valley 1
Glenwood’s Kayden Anderson, Ben Batten, Brody Taylor, Will Getter and Liam Hays all went 2-0 to lead another dual win.
1S (SWV): Evan Timmerman def. Tyler Harger (8-6)
2S (G): Kayden Anderson def. Owen Paul (8-2)
3S (G): Ben Batten def. Slate Goodvin-Kinnaird (8-4)
4S (G): Brody Taylor def. Logan Westlake (8-3)
5S (G): Will Getter def. Parker Boswell (8-1)
6S (G): Liam Hays def. Matthew Means (8-2)
1D (G): Harger/Anderson def. Timmerman/Paul (8-5)
2D (G): Batten/Taylor def. Goodvin-Kinnaird/Westlake (8-4)
3D (G): Getter/Hays def. Boswell/Means (8-2)