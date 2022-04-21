(KMAland) -- Lewis Central went 2-0, and Shenandoah, St. Albert, Kuemper, Heelan and Maryville were other winners in KMAland boys tennis on Thursday.
Shenandoah 9 Harlan 0
Shenandoah outscored Harlan in singles action 56-1 and 24-4 in doubles. Andrew Lawrence, Eli and Josh Schuster, Paul Schlachter, Dylan Gray and Drew Morelock were all 2-0.
1S (S): Andrew Lawrence def. Andrew Andersen (8-0)
2S (S): Josh Schuster def. Keyton Francis (8-0)
3S (S): Eli Schuster def. Edgar Mena (8-1)
4S (S): Paul Schlachter def. Eric Törnten (8-0)
5S (S): Dylan Gray def. Garrett Hillwick (8-0)
6S (S): Drew Morelock def. Abram Wilwerding (8-0)
1D (S): Schuster/Schuster def. Andersen/Francis (8-2)
2D (S): Lawrence/Morelock def. Mena/Torneten (8-1)
3D (S): Schlachter/Gray def. Hillwick/Wilwerding (8-1)
Atlantic at Clarinda (suspended due to rain)
Clarinda/Atlantic was suspended due to heavy rain that interrupted play.
St. Albert 8 Red Oak 1
Carter White, Dan McGrath, Cole Pekny, William Tallman and Reese Pekny all went 2-0 for St. Albert in the victory.
1S (SA): Carter White def. Max DeVries (8-0)
2S (SA): Dan McGrath def. Brett Erickson (8-3)
3S (SA): Cole Pekny def. Braden Woods (8-1)
4S (SA): William Tallman def. Jonah Wemhoff (8-6)
5S (SA): Reese Pekny def. Nolan Perrien (8-4)
6S (RO): Landon Gigstad def. Mason Myers (8-4)
1D (SA): White/McGrath def. DeVries/Erickson (8-1)
2D (SA): C. Pekny/Tallman def. Woods/Wemhoff (8-2)
3D (SA): R. Pekny/Myers def. Perrien/Gigstad (8-6)
Lewis Central 9 Red Oak 0
Christian Jensen, Payton Fort, Colby Souther, Drew White, Preston Kathol and Broedy Johnson were perfect for the Titans.
1S (LC): Christian Jensen def. Max DeVries (8-0)
2S (LC): Payton Fort def. Brett Erickson (8-4)
3S (LC): Colby Souther def. Braden Woods (8-6)
4S (LC): Drew White def. Joshua LeRette (8-4)
5S (LC): Preston Kathol def. Jonah Wemhoff (8-3)
6S (LC): Broedy Johnson def. Nolan Perrien (8-2)
1D (LC): Jensen/Souther def. DeVries/Erickson (8-4)
2D (LC): Fort/Kathol def. Woods/Wemhoff (8-2)
3D (LC): White/Johnson def. LeRette/Sebastian Vasquez (8-0)
Lewis Central 6 St. Albert 3
Preston Kathol, Drew White and Broedy Johnson pushed Lewis Central to the win with a 2-0 performances. St. Albert’s Carter White and Dan McGrath were both 2-0 and accounted for all three of St. Albert’s points.
1S (SA): Carter White def. Christian Jensen (8-6)
2S (SA): Dan McGrath def. Payton Fort (8-3)
3S (LC): Colby Souther def. Cole Pekny (8-3)
4S (LC): Drew White def. William Tallman (8-2)
5S (LC): Preston Kathol def. Reese Pekny (8-1)
6S (LC): Broedy Johnson def. Mason Myers (8-2)
1D (SA): C. White/McGrath def. Jensen/Souther (8-3)
2D (LC): Fort/Kathol def. C. Pekny/Tallman (8-0)
3D (LC): D. White/Johnson def. R. Pekny/Myers (8-1)
Ballard 6 Creston 0
Ballard and Creston played six doubles matches in the dual.
1D (B): Jacob Ross/Jayden Cattell def. Avery Fuller/Connor Wiley (6-1, 6-3)
2D (B): Caden Miller/Colby Calvert def. Braeton Rinner/Carson Cooper (6-0, 6-0)
3D (B): Peyton Elliott/Garrison Anderson def. Luke Tebbenkamp/Isaac Shields (6-2, 6-3)
4D (B): Grant Anderson/Dawson Brekke def. Lucas Rushing/Damion Meyer (6-2, 6-1)
5D (B): Emmett Miller/Zack Charter def. Spencer Brown/Luke McElwain (6-0, 6-0)
6D (B): Jameson Berka/Beau Warg def. Thayer Rooney/Gavin Millslagle (6-3, 6-1)
Kuemper Catholic 6 Creston 0
Kuemper Catholic and Creston also played six doubles matches in the dual.
1D (KC): Sam Janssen/Jared Hausman def. Avery Fuller/Connor Wiley (4-6, 6-2, 1-0 (10-8))
2D (KC): Josh Langel/Hans Kraus def. Braeton Rinner/Carson Cooper (6-0, 6-2)
3D (KC): Jake Hausman/Max Reincke def. Luke Tebbenkamp/Isaac Shields (6-3, 6-0)
4D (KC): Jared Craig/Carter Allman def. Lucas Rushing/Damion Meyer (6-0, 6-2)
5D (KC): Mason Reicks/Carter Running def. Gavin Millslagle/Ben Hill (6-0, 6-2)
6D (KC): Luca Piccinini/Colby Pudenz def. Steven Bell/Chasin Luther (6-0, 6-0)
Ballard 6 Kuemper Catholic 0
Ballard and Kuemper Catholic played six doubles matches as part of the dual.
1D (B): Jacob Ross/Jayden Cattell def. Sam Janssen/Jared Hausman (2-6, 6-2, 1-0 (10-6))
2D (B): Caden Miller/Colby Calvert def. Josh Langel/Hans Kraus (6-2, 6-1)
3D (B): Peyton Elliott/Garrison Anderson def. Jake Hausman/Max Reincke (6-1, 6-2)
4D (B): Grant Anderson/Ian Godbold def. Jared Craig/Carter Allman (6-4, 6-0)
5D (B): Rylan Culp/Tristan Preston def. Mason Reicks/Carter Running (7-5, 6-2)
6D (B): Jaron Watson/Jace Krogh def. Luca Piccinini/Colby Pudenz (6-0, 6-2)
Bishop Heelan Catholic 7 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2
Jason Breen, Carter Kuehl and Nathan Lawler all went 2-0 for Heelan in the win.
1S (BHC): Jacob Liewer def. Collin Schaar (8-4)
2S (BHC): Luka Ernesti def. Ashton Foister (8-3)
3S (BHC): Jason Breen def. Braxton Van Meter (8-1)
4S (BHC): Carter Kuehl def. Nathan Myers (8-2)
5S (BHC): Nathan Lawler def. Samuel Simpson (8-2)
6S (SBL): Zay Ellington def. Nick Miller (8-4)
1D (SBL): Foister/Schaar def. Ernesti/Liewer (8-6)
2D (BHC): Breen/Kuehl def. Myers/Van Meter (8-2)
3D (BHC): Lawler/Miller def. Simpson/Ellington (8-2)
Maryville 5 Chillicothe 4
James DiStefano and George Groumoutis both went 2-0 for the Spoofhounds in the tight MEC win.
1S (C): Chace Corbin def. Carson Kempf (8-2)
2S (M): Kason Teale def. Gabriel Peterson (8-2)
3S (M): James DiStefano def. Emmett Young (8-4)
4S (M): Jaxson Staples def. Joshua Adams (8-2)
5S (M): George Groumoutis def. Jadon Collins (8-3)
6S (C): Jackson Reeter def. Collin Sowards (8-2)
1D (C): Corbin/Adams def. Teale/Stephens (8-5)
2D (C): Peterson/Young def. Kempf/Colby Bowles (8-5)
3D (M): DiStefano/Groumoutis def. Collins/Reeter (8-2)