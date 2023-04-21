(KMAland) --
Lafayette Tournament
Maryville performed well with four titles. In singles, Kristian Mendez won Flight A and George Groumoutis won Flight B.
Mendez beat Hiawatha’s Hunter Barber (8-0), Bishop LeBlond’s Kaiden Baer (8-0), Lafayette’s Owen Estes (8-0) and Benton’s Steven Wahlgren (8-0).
Groumoutis took down Hiawatha’s Logan Huckaby (8-0), LeBlond’s Tripp Helsel (8-1), Lafayette’s Caeden Bayer (8-0) and Benton’s Carter Conroy (9-0).
The pairs of Kason Teale and Jaxson Staples (Flight A) and Will Sheil/AJ Dinsdale (Flight B) also finished first. Teale and Staples beat teams from Hiawatha (8-0), Bishop LeBlond (8-4), Lafayette (8-0) and Benton (8-1).
Sheil and Dinsdale beat Hiawatha (8-1), Bishop LeBlond (8-2), Lafayette (8-0) and Benton (8-0).