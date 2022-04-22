(KMAland) -- Clarinda got the best of Shenandoah, Red Oak rolled past Audubon and Maryville had a productive day in Friday’s KMAland boys tennis slate.
Clarinda 5 Shenandoah 4
Clarinda won a pivotal Hawkeye Ten clash behind 2-0 days from Luke Baker and Grant Barr. Andrew Lawrence was Shenandoah’s only 2-0 performer.
1S (SHEN): Andrew Lawrence def. Nathan Brown (11-9)
2S (SHEN): Josh Schuster def. Lance Regehr (10-1)
3S (CLAR): Kale Downey def. Eli Schuster (10-7)
4S (SHEN): Paul Schlachter def. Sant Dow (10-4)
5S (CLAR): Luke Baker def. Dylan Gray (10-5)
6S (CLAR): Grant Barr def. Drew Morelock (11-10)
1D (CLAR): Brown/Regehr def. E. Schuster/J. Schuster (11-9)
2D (SHEN): Lawrence/Gray def. Downey/Dow (10-1)
3D (CLAR): Baker/Barr def. Schlachter/Morelock (10-8)
Red Oak 9 Audubon 0
Max DeVries, Brett Erickson, Braden Woods, Joshua LeRette, Jonah Wemhoff and Nolan Perrien were the conductors of Red Oak’s dominant win with 2-0 showings. .
1S (RO): Max DeVries def. Eli Deist (8-1)
2S (RO): Brett Erickson def. Connor Christensen (8-1)
3S (RO): Braden Woods def. Jack Stanerson (8-6)
4S (RO): Joshua LeRette def. Sawyer McClain (8-2)
5S (RO): Jonah Wemhoff def. Isaac Jackson (8-2)
6S (RO): Nolan Perrien def. Aidan Griffith (8-1)
1D (RO): DeVries/Erickson def. Deist/Christensen (8-4)
2D (RO): LeRette/Wemhoff def. Stanerson/Jackson (8-3)
3D (RO): Woods/Perrien def. McClain/Griffith (8-3)
Bishop Heelan 8 Thomas Jefferson 1
Jacob Liewer, Luka Ernesti, Jason Breen, Caleb Hunt and Nick Miller had 2-0 performances for the Crusaders.
1S (BHC): Jacob Liewer def. Ryan Smith (8-0)
2S (BHC): Luka Ernesti def. Derek Runions (8-3)
3S (BHC): Jason Breen def. Jace Mundt (8-1)
4S (BHC): Brady Schultz def. Gavin Belt (8-0)
5S (BHC): Caleb Hunt def. Nathan Lawler (8-0)
6S (BHC): Nick Miller def. Cole Nichols (8-1)
1D (BHC): Smith/Mundt def. Liewer/Ernesti (8-1)
2D (TJ): Runions/Belt def. Jack Bousquet/Schultz (9-7)
3D (BHC): Lawler/Miller def. Hunt/Nichols (8-2)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8 Sioux City West 1
Ashton Foister, Braxton Van Meter, Nathan Myers, Samuel Simpson and Zayvion Ellington had perfect performances for the Warriors.
1S (SBL): Ashton Foister def. Kenny Lam (8-2)
2S (SBL): Braxton Van Meter def. Lance Weerheim (8-4)
3S (SBL): Nathan Myers def. Mac Dolan (8-0)
4S (SBL): Samuel Simpson def. Kaden Nguyen (8-1)
5S (SBL): Zayvion Ellington def. Mycah Bell (8-0)
6S (SCW): Tristin Thomas def. Hayden Gamble (8-4)
1D (SBL): Foister/Van Meter def. Lam/Weerheim (8-0)
2D (SBL): Myers/Ellington def. Nguyen/Dolan (8-4)
3D (SBL); Simpson/Martinez def. Thomas/Bell (8-2)
Maryville 9 Benton 0
Maryville’s shutout was made possible by 2-0 performances from Carson Kempf, Kason Teale, James DiStefano, Jaxson Staples, George Groumoutis and Collin Sowards.
1S (MARY): Carson Kempf def. Sutton Redemer (6-3)
2S (MARY): Kason Teale def. Rylan Pierpergerdes (6-0)
3S (MARY): James DiStefano def. Bradyn Hayes (6-2)
4S (MARY): Jaxson Staples def. Lawsen Simpson (6-0)
5S (MARY): George Groumoutis def. Carson Bremer (6-0)
6S (MARY): Collin Sowards def. Steven Wahlgren (6-1)
1D (MARY): Teale/Staples def. Redemer/Bremer (6-0)
2D (MARY): Kempf/Colby Bowles won (6-2)
3D (MARY): DiStefano/Groumoutis def. Hayes/Wahlgren (6-1)
Lafayette Tournament
Carson Kempf was the flight A singles champion after winds over Cameron (6-1), LeBlond (6-1), Lafayette (6-0) and Benton (6-3).
Kason Teal and Jaxson Staples were the flight A doubles champs with wins over Cameron (6-0), LeBlond (6-1), Lafayette (6-0) and Benton (6-2).
James DiStefano and George Groumoutis were the flight B doubles winners after defeating Cameron (6-0), LeBlond (6-1), Lafayette (6-2) and Benton (6-1).
Other Area Scores
Abraham Lincoln 7 Sioux City East 2
Abraham Lincoln 7 Bishop Heelan 2
MISSING: Sioux City East vs. Thomas Jefferson