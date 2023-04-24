Glenwood Rams NEW LOGO

(KMAland) -- Creston, Glenwood, Denison-Schleswig and Atlantic picked up Hawkeye Ten wins while Kuemper Catholic, Thomas Jefferson, Maryville & LeMars were also winners in KMAland boys tennis on Monday.

Creston 6 Clarinda 3 

Lucas Rushing and Ben Hill both went 2-0 to lead Creston in the dual win. Clarinda’s Grant Barr also had a 2-0 night.

1S (CR): Conner Wiley def. Drake Riddle (10-8)

2S (CL): Grant Barr def. Gavin Millslagle (10-7)

3S (CR): Lucas Rushing def. Ben Miller (10-5)

4S (CR): Ben Hill def. Brady Cox (10-3)

5S (CL): Dillon Hunter def. Carson Cooper (10-7)

6S (CR): Damion Meyer def. Ian Smith (10-6)

1D (CL): Riddle/Barr def. Wiley/Millslagle (10-7)

2D (CR): Rushing/Cooper def. Miller/Cox (10-2)

3D (CR): Hill/Meyer def. Hunter/Smith (10-7)

Glenwood 6 Lewis Central 3 

Will Getter and Liam Hays led Glenwood on the night, finishing with 2-0 showings. Lewis Central’s Christian Jensen was 2-0.

1S (LC): Christian Jensen def. Tyler Harger (8-2)

2S (G): Kayden Anderson def. Payton Fort (8-3)

3S (G): Ben Batten def. Drew White (8-2)

4S (G): Brody Taylor def. Broedy Johnson (8-5)

5S (G): Will Getter def. Colby Souther (8-6)

6S (G): Liam Hays def. Bryson Jensen (8-5)

1D (LC): C. Jensen/Fort def. Harger/Anderson (8-4)

2D (LC): White/Johnson def. Batten/Taylor (8-6)

3D (G): Getter/Hays def. Souther/B. Jensen (8-2)

Denison-Schleswig 7 St. Albert 2 

Carson Seuntjens, Gavin Hipnar, Blaine Brodsky and Cole Kastner all went 2-0 to lead the way for Denison-Schleswig in the win. 

1S (DS): Carson Seuntjens def. Cole Pekny (8-1)

2S (SA): Noah Narmi def. Braden Curnyn (8-2)

3S (SA): McCoy Daley def. Wyatt Johnson (9-7)

4S (DS): Gavin Hipnar def. William Tallman (8-1)

5S (DS): Blaine Brodsky def. Nolan Smith (8-1)

6S (DS): Cole Kastner def. Jaxson Lehnen (8-60

1D (DS): Seuntjens/Johnson def. Pekny/Narmi (8-2)

2D (DS): Curnyn/Hipnar def. Daley/Tallman (8-2)

3D (DS): Brodsky/Kastner def. Smith/Lehnen (8-0)

Atlantic 8 Harlan 1 

Clevi Johnson, Michael Hotze, Alex Rosenbaum and Isaac Henson all went 2-0 for Atlantic in the win. 

1S (A): Clevi Johnson def. Andrew Andersen (8-6)

2S (A): Nolan Waters def. Edgar Mena (8-2)

3S (A): Kinnick Juhl def. Keyton Francis (8-2)

4S (A): Alex Rosenbaum def. Eric Torneten (8-1)

5S (A): Isaac Henson def. Garrett Hillwick (8-0)

6S (A): Michael Hotze def. Colton Hagle (8-0)

1D (H): Andersen/Mena def. Waters/Juhl (9-8 (3))

2D (A): Francis/Torneten def. Johnson/Hotze (8-2)

3D (A): Rosenbaum/Henson def. Hillwick/Hagle (8-0)

Kuemper Catholic 8 Sioux City North 1 

Josh Langel, Mason Riecks, Max Reincke, Jake Hausman and Braxton Lu all had strong nights for Kuemper Catholic, finishing with two wins each.

1S (SCN): Cale Ivener def. Hans Kraus (8-6)

2S (KC): Josh Langel def. Adam Embrock (8-1)

3S (KC): Mason Riecks def. Ethan Cook (8-2)

4S (KC): Max Reincke def. Carter Vogt (8-2)

5S (KC): Jake Hausman def. Matt Hawkinson (8-3)

6S (KC): Braxton Lu def. Kyler Nieto (8-3)

1D (KC): Langel/Hausman def. Ivener/Nieto (8-1)

2D (KC): Kraus/Riecks def. Cook/Vogt (8-2)

3D (KC): Reincke/Lu def. Embrock/Hawkinson (8-3)

Thomas Jefferson 9 Audubon 0 

Ryan Smith, James Collins, Jace Mundt, Caleb Hunt, Gavin Belt and Cain Cruver all wen t2-0 for Thomas Jefferson in the win.

1S (TJ): Ryan Smith def. Isaac Jackson (8-5)

2S (TJ): James Collins def. Eli Deist (9-7)

3S (TJ): Jace Mundt def. Sawyer Toft (8-2)

4S (TJ): Caleb Hunt def. Connor Christensen (8-5)

5S (TJ): Gavin Belt def. Carson Matthews (8-6)

6S (TJ): Cain Gruver def. Jase Saunters (8-3)

1D (TJ): Smith/Collins def. Jackson/Deist (8-6)

2D (TJ): Mundt/Hunt def. Toft/Christensen (8-5)

3D (TJ): Belt/Cruver def. Matthews/Saunders (9-8 (4))

Maryville 8 Southwest Valley 1 

Maryville’s Kristian Mendez, Kason Teale, George Groumoutis, Will Sheil and Colby Bowels all went 2-0 in moving the Spoofhounds to 10-1.

1S (M): Kristian Mendez def. Evan Timmerman (8-6)

2S (M): Kason Teale def. Owen Paul (8-0)

3S (M): George Groumoutis def. Slate Goodvin-Kinnaird (8-2)

4S (SWV): Logan Westlake def. Landon Baker (8-2)

5S (M): Will Sheil def. Parker Boswell (8-0)

6S (M): Colby Bowles def. Matthew Means (8-4)

1D (M): Teale/Jaxson Staples def. Timmerman/Paul (8-1)

2D (M): Mendez/Sheil def. Goodvin-Kinnaird/Westlake (8-3)

3D (M): Groumoutis/Baker def. Boswell/Means (8-2)

LeMars 7 Bishop Heelan Catholic 2 

Michael Meis, Evan Pratt and Ian Penne all went 2-0 for LeMars on the night.

1S (L): Michael Meis def. Luka Ernesti (8-5)

2S (L): Evan Pratt def. Brady Schultz (8-6)

3S (H): Jason Breen def. Caden Wurth (8-1)

4S (L): Ian Penne def. Jack Bousquet (8-6)

5S (H): Ikey Scott def. Devin DeVall (8-2)

6S (L): Ryder Mullaly def. Teegan Reiners (8-3)

1D (L): Meis/Pratt def. Ernesti/Breen (8-4)

2D (L): Wurth/Jacob McGill def. Schultz/Bousquet (8-6)

3D (L): Penne/Devin DeVall def. Scott/Reiners (8-6)

