(KMAland) -- An impressive Monday in KMAland boys tennis for Clarinda, LC, Denison-Schleswig, Atlantic, Kuemper, TJ, LeMars and Sioux City East.
Clarinda 9 Creston 0
Both Kale Downey and Sant Dow went a combined 16-0 in games between their singles and doubles matches for Clarinda. Downey and Dow were joined by Nathan Brown, Lance Regehr, Luke Baker and Grant Barr in going 2-0.
1S (CL): Nathan Brown def. Avery Fuller (8-0)
2S (CL): Lance Regehr def. Conner Wiley (8-2)
3S (CL): Kale Downey def. Braeton Rinner (8-0)
4S (CL): Sant Dow def. Carson Cooper (8-0)
5S (CL): Luke Baker def. Luke Tebbenkamp (8-6)
6S (CL): Grant Barr def. Isaac Shields (9-7)
1D (CL): Brown/Regehr def. Fuller/Wiley (8-1)
2D (CL): Downey/Dow def. Rinner/Cooper (8-0)
3D (CL): Baker/Barr def. Tebbenkamp/Shields (8-6)
Lewis Central 7 Glenwood 2
Payton Fort, Preston Kathol and Broedy Johnson led the way for LC with 2-0 evenings.
1S (LC): Christian Jensen def. Tyler Harger (8-1)
2S (LC): Payton Fort def. Carter Kirsch (8-0)
3S (LC): Colby Souther def. Ben Batten (8-4)
4S (G): Kayden Anderson def. Drew White (8-6)
5S (LC): Preston Kathol def. Liam Hays (8-2)
6S (LC): Broedy Johnson def. Will Getter (8-2)
1D (G): Harger/Kirsch def. Jensen/Souther (9-7)
2D (LC): Fort/Kathol def. Batten/Anderson (8-2)
3D (LC): White/Johnson def. Hays/Getter (8-5)
Denison-Schleswig 9 St. Albert 0
The Monarchs were dominant with seven of the nine matches going as 10-0 or 10-1 wins. Colin Reis, Carson Seuntjens, Harrison Dahm, Braden Curnyn, Wyatt Johnson and Gavin Hipnar all had two wins each.
1S (DS): Colin Reis def. Carter White (10-8)
2S (DS): Carson Seuntjens def. Dan McGrath (10-1)
3S (DS): Harrison Dahm def. William Tallman (10-1)
4S (DS): Braden Curnyn def. Reese Pekny (10-1)
5S (DS): Wyatt Johnson def. Mason Myers (10-1)
6S (DS): Gavin Hipnar def. Nolan Smith (10-1)
1D (DS): Dahm/Reis def. McGrath/White (10-4)
2D (DS): Johnson/Seuntjens def. Tallman/R. Penny (10-0)
3D (DS): Curnyn/Hipnar def. Myers/Smith (10-0)
Atlantic 9 Harlan 0
Easton O’Brien and Nolan Waters both went a perfect 20-0 in games and were joined by Ethan Sturm, Clevi Johnson, Bryan York and Hunter Weppler in finishing 2-0 during the Hawkeye Ten sweep.
1S (A): Ethan Sturm def. Andrew Andersen (10-1)
2S (A): Clevi Johnson def. Keyton Francis (10-0)
3S (A): Bryan York def. Edgar Mena (10-0)
4S (A): Hunter Weppler def. Eric Torneten (10-0)
5S (A): Easton O’Brien def. Garrett Hillwick (10-0)
6S (A): Nolan Waters def. Abram Wilwerding (10-0)
1D (A): Sturm/Johnson def. Andersen/Francis (10-4)
2D (A): York/Weppler def. Mena/Torneten (10-4)
3D (A): O’Brien/Waters def. Hillwick/Wilwerding (10-0)
Kuemper Catholic 8 St. Edmond 1
Jared Hausman, Josh Langel, Hans Kraus, Jake Hausman and Jared Craig were all a perfect 2-0 in the win for Kuemper.
1S (SE): Joseph Li def. Sam Janssen (10-6)
2S (KC): Jared Hausman def. Lucas Kornder (10-5)
3S (KC): Josh Langel def. Tyler Rossmanith (10-3)
4S (KC): Hans Kraus def. Sam Meyer (10-1)
5S (KC): Jake Hausman def. Casten Wacholtz (10-3)
6S (KC): Jared Craig def. Elias Kolacia (10-2)
1D (KC): Janssen/Jar. Hausman def. Li/Meyer (10-7)
2D (KC): Langel/Kraus def. Kornder/Rossmanith (10-3)
3D (KC): Jak. Hausman/Max Reinke def. Wacholtz/Kolacia (10-1)
Thomas Jefferson 7 Audubon 2
Ryan Smith, Jake Mundt, Derek Runions and James Collins went 2-0 for Thomas Jefferson in the win.
1S (TJ): Ryan Smith def. Eli Deist (8-2)
2S (TJ): Jake Mundt def. Connor Christensen (8-4)
3S (TJ): Derek Runions def. Jack Stanerson (8-2)
4S (A): Sawyer McClain def. Gavin Belt (8-1)
5S (TJ): James Collins def. Isaac Jackson (8-4)
6S (A): Aidan Griffith def. Antonio Rasado (8-2)
1D (TJ): Smith/Mundt def. Deist/Christensen (8-4)
2D (TJ): Collins/Rasado def. McClain/Jackson (via forfeit)
3D (TJ): Runions/Belt def. Stanerson/Griffith (8-4)
Maryville 8 Southwest Valley 1
Kason Teale, Jaxson Staples, James DiStefano and George Groumoutis all went 2-0 to lead Maryville in the win.
1S (SWV): Gabe Fuller def. Carson Kempf (8-1)
2S (M): Kason Teale def. Evan Timmerman (8-6)
3S (M): James DiStefano def. Owen Paul (8-1)
4S (M): Jaxson Staples def. Slate Goodvin-Kinnaird (8-1)
5S (M): George Groumoutis def. Parker Boswell (8-0)
6S (M): Collin Sowards def. Logan Westlake (8-4)
1D (M): Teale/Staples def. Fuller/Timmerman (8-6)
2D (M): Kempf/Colby Bowles def. Paul/Goodvin-Kinnaird (8-1)
3D (M): DiStefano/Groumoutis def. Boswell/Westlake (8-2)
LeMars 8 Bishop Heelan Catholic 1
Matt Ahlers, Michael Meis, Jacob Harms and Evan Pratt went 2-0 for LeMars in the MRC win.
1S (L): Matt Ahlers def. Jacob Liewer (9-7)
2S (L): Michael Meis def. Luka Ernesti (8-2)
3S (BH): Jason Breen def. Kade Calhoun (8-4)
4S (L): Jacob Harms def. Carter Kuehl (8-6)
5S (L): Evan Pratt def. Nathan Lawler (8-5)
6S (L): Caden Wurth def. Nick Miller (8-6)
1D (L): Ahlers/Meis def. Liewer/Ernesti (8-4)
2D (L): Calhoun/Harms def. Breen/Kuehl (8-6)
3D (L): Pratt/Ian Penne def. Lawler/Miller (8-3)
Other Area Scores
Sioux City East 9 Sioux City North 0