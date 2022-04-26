(KMAland) -- LC won the city championship via tiebreak over AL while Shenandoah, Clarinda, D-S, Atlantic, SW Valley, SC East, LeMars and Heelan were other area winners in KMAland boys tennis on Tuesday.
Find the complete rundown below.
Shenandoah 7 Glenwood 2
Andrew Lawrence, Josh and Eli Schuster and Paul Schlachter all posted 2-0 nights for Shenandoah, which swept the three doubles matches.
1S (S): Andrew Lawrence def. Tyler Harger (10-1)
2S (S): Josh Schuster def. Carter Kirsch (10-3)
3S (S): Eli Schuster def. Ben Batten (10-2)
4S (S): Paul Schlachter def. Kayden Anderson (10-3)
5S (G): Brody Taylor def. Dylan Gray (10-6)
6S (G): Liam Hays def. Drew Morelock (10-5)
1D (S): Schuster/Schuster def. Harger/Kirsch (10-2)
2D (S): Lawrence/Morelock def. Batten/Taylor (10-4)
3D (S): Schlachter/Gray def. Anderson/Hays (11-9)
Clarinda 9 Red Oak 0
Nathan Brown, Lance Regehr, Kale Downey, Sant Dow, Luke Baker and Grant Barr teamed up to outscore Red Oak 90-17 in the nine matches.
1S (C): Nathan Brown def. Max DeVries (10-0)
2S (C): Lance Regehr def. Brett Erickson (10-0)
3S (C): Kale Downey def. Braden Woods (10-1)
4S (C): Sant Dow def. Jonah Wemhoff (10-0)
5S (C): Luke Baker def. Nolan Perrien (10-1)
6S (C): Grant Barr def. Landon Gigstad (10-6)
1D (C): Brown/Regehr def. DeVries/Erickson (10-2)
2D (C): Downey/Dow def. Woods/Wemhoff (10-1)
3D (C): Baker/Barr def. Perrien/Gigstad (10-6)
Council Bluffs City Tournament
Lewis Central boys tennis claimed a city championship, edging Abraham Lincoln via tiebreak measures. Both teams scored 16 points after round robin tournament at Nos. 1 through 6 singles and Nos. 1 through 3 doubles. The tiebreak came with the Titans losing six fewer games during the course of the day. St. Albert was third with 22 points, and Thomas Jefferson was fourth with 40.
The Titans had champions at No. 3, 4 and 6 singles with Colby Souther, Drew White and Broedy Johnson, respectively. They also grabbed a No. 2 doubles championship from the duo of Payton Fort and Preston Kathol.
Abraham Lincoln’s Ty James and Tyler Powers won at Nos. 2 and 5 singles, respectively, and Chris Wailes and James teamed up to win No. 1 doubles. Blake Higgins and Powers were also the winning duo at No. 3 doubles.
St. Albert’s lone win came from Carter White, who steamrolled through the No. 1 singles draw. Full finishes:
No. 1 singles: Carter White, St. Albert; Chris Wailes, Abraham Lincoln; Christian Jensen, Lewis Central; Ryan Smith, Thomas Jefferson
No. 2 singles: Ty James, Abraham Lincoln; Payton Fort, Lewis Central; Daniel McGrath, St. Albert; Jace Mundt, Thomas Jefferson
No. 3 singles: Colby Souther, Lewis Central; Cole Pekny, St. Albert; Blake Higgins, Abraham Lincoln; Derek Runions, Thomas Jefferson
No. 4 singles: Drew White, Lewis Central; Luis Rodriguez, Abraham Lincoln; William Tallman, St. Albert; Gavin Belt, Thomas Jefferson
No. 5 singles: Tyler Powers, Abraham Lincoln; Preston Kathol, Lewis Central; Reese Pekny, St. Albert; James Collins, Thomas Jefferson
No. 6 singles: Broedy Johnson, Lewis Central; Atticus Walker, Abraham Lincoln; Mason Myers, St. Albert; Caleb Hunt, Thomas Jefferson
No. 1 doubles: Wailes/James, Abraham Lincoln; White/McGrath, St. Albert; Jensen/Souther, Lewis Central; Smith/Mundt, Thomas Jefferson
No. 2 doubles: Fort/Kathol, Lewis Central; C. Pekny/Tallman, St. Albert; Rodriguez/Walker, Abraham Lincoln; Runions/Belt, Thomas Jefferson
No. 3 doubles: Higgins/Powers, Abraham Lincoln; White/Johnson, Lewis Central; R. Pekny/Myers, St. Albert; Collins/Hunt, Thomas Jefferson
Denison-Schleswig 9 Harlan 0
The Monarchs claimed another dominant Hawkeye Ten dual win. Harrison Dahm went a perfect 20-0 in games between singles and doubles while Colin Reis, Carson Seuntjens, Braden Curnyn, Wyatt Johnson and Gavin Hipnar joined him in going 2-0.
1S (DS): Colin Reis def. Andrew Andersen (10-5)
2S (DS): Carson Seuntjens def. Keyton Francis (10-0)
3S (DS): Harrison Dahm def. Edgar Mena (10-0)
4S (DS): Braden Curnyn def. Eric Torneton (10-1)
5S (DS): Wyatt Johnson def. Garrett Hillwick (10-0)
6S (DS): Gavin Hipnar def. Abram Wilwerding (10-0)
1D (DS): Dahm/Reis def. Andersen/Francis (10-0)
2D (DS): Johnson/Seuntjens def. Mena/Torneton (10-1)
3D (DS): Curnyn/Hipnar def. Hillwick/Wilwerding (10-1)
Atlantic 7 Audubon 2
1S (AT): Bryan York def. Eli Deist (10-3)
2S (AT): Hunter Weppler def. Connor Christensen (10-5)
3S (AT): Easton O’Brien def. Sawyer McClain (10-3)
4S (AT): Nolan Waters def. Aidan Griffith (10-1)
5S (AT): Alex Sampson def. Jake Lauritsen (10-0)
6S (AT): Michael Hotze def. OPEN (via forfeit)
1D (AU): Deist/Christensen def. Alex Sampton/Hotze (10-6)
2D (AU): McClain/Griffith def. Nick Bennett/Reid Woodward (10-8)
3D (AT): Atlantic won via forfeit
Southwest Valley 6 Clarke 3
Evan Timmerman, Parker Boswell and Logan Westlake all went 2-0 for Southwest Valley int he impressive victory.
1S (C): John Reynoldson def. Gabe Fuller (8-6)
2S (SWV): Evan Timmerman def. Dominik Itkis (8-2)
3S (C): R.J. McCoy def. Owen Paul (9-7)
4S (SWV): Slate Goodvin-Kinnaird def. JD Sitzman (8-2)
5S (SWV): Parker Boswell def. Aydan Dinham (8-2)
6S (SWV): Logan Westlake def. Cooper Bahls (8-0)
1D (SWV): Fuller/Timmerman def. Reynoldson/Itkis (8-4)
2D (C): Sitzman/McCoy def. Paul/Goodvin/Kinnaird (8-6)
3D (SWV): Boswell/Westlake def. Dinham/Connor Darby (8-1)
LeMars 8 Sioux City North 1
Matt Ahlers, Michael Meis, Kade Calhoun and Evan Pratt were perfect for LeMars in posting 2-0 nights to help the Bulldogs snag another MRC win.
1S (L): Matt Ahlers def. Brody Martin (8-1)
2S (L): Michael Meis def. Daniel Mora (8-0)
3S (L): Kade Calhoun def. Carter Bertrand (8-4)
4S (SCN): Brayden Allen def. Jacob Harms (9-8, 7-4 TB)
5S (L): Evan Pratt def. Wyatt Elgert (8-3)
6S (L): Caden Wurth def. Adam Embrock (8-1)
1D (L): Ahlers/Meis def. Martin/Bertrand (8-2)
2D (L): Calhoun/Harms def. Allen/Elgert (8-2)
3D (L): Pratt/Ian Penne def. Embrock/Matt Hawkinson (8-0)
Bishop Heelan Catholic 9 Sioux City West 0
Carter Kuehl was one of six Heelan players to go 2-0, but he was the only one to not lose a single game over the course of his two matches.
1S (BH): Jacob Liewer def. Kenny Lam (8-0)
2S (BH): Luka Ernesti def. Lance Weerheim (8-1)
3S (BH): Jason Breen def. Kaden Nguyen (8-2)
4S (BH): Carter Kuehl def. Mac Dolan (8-0)
5S (BH): Nathan Lawler def. Tristin Thomas (8-1)
6S (BH): Nick Miller def. Johnny Tran (8-0)
1D (BH): Ernesti/Liewer def. Lam/Weerheim (8-1)
2D (BH): Breen/Kuehl def. Dolan/Nguyen (8-0)
3D (BH): Lawler/Miller def. Thomas/Tran (8-2)
Savannah 8 Maryville 1
Maryville’s lone win came from No. 5 singles player George Groumoutis.
1S (S): Cole Horton def. Carson Kempf (8-0)
2S (S): Evan Heftye def. Kason Teale (8-1)
3S (S): Matt Collier def. James DiStefano (8-4)
4S (S): Reid Courtney def. Jaxson Staples (9-7)
5S (M): George Groumoutis def. Noah Gould (8-5)
6S (S): Conner Herbert def. Collin Sowards (8-0)
1D (S): Heftye/Collier def. Teale/Staples (8-3)
2D (S): Horton/Herbert def. Kempf/Sowards (8-0)
3D (S): Courtney/Gould def. DiStefano/Groumoutis (8-0)
Other Area Scores
Sioux City East 8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1